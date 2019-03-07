Schließen

Metabolite and transcript markers for the prediction of potato drought tolerance

  • Potato (Solanum tuberosum L.) is one of the most important food crops worldwide. Current potato varieties are highly susceptible to drought stress. In view of global climate change, selection of cultivars with improved drought tolerance and high yield potential is of paramount importance. Drought tolerance breeding of potato is currently based on direct selection according to yield and phenotypic traits and requires multiple trials under drought conditions. Marker‐assisted selection (MAS) is cheaper, faster and reduces classification errors caused by noncontrolled environmental effects. We analysed 31 potato cultivars grown under optimal and reduced water supply in six independent field trials. Drought tolerance was determined as tuber starch yield. Leaf samples from young plants were screened for preselected transcript and nontargeted metabolite abundance using qRT‐PCR and GC‐MS profiling, respectively. Transcript marker candidates were selected from a published RNA‐Seq data set. A Random Forest machine learning approachPotato (Solanum tuberosum L.) is one of the most important food crops worldwide. Current potato varieties are highly susceptible to drought stress. In view of global climate change, selection of cultivars with improved drought tolerance and high yield potential is of paramount importance. Drought tolerance breeding of potato is currently based on direct selection according to yield and phenotypic traits and requires multiple trials under drought conditions. Marker‐assisted selection (MAS) is cheaper, faster and reduces classification errors caused by noncontrolled environmental effects. We analysed 31 potato cultivars grown under optimal and reduced water supply in six independent field trials. Drought tolerance was determined as tuber starch yield. Leaf samples from young plants were screened for preselected transcript and nontargeted metabolite abundance using qRT‐PCR and GC‐MS profiling, respectively. Transcript marker candidates were selected from a published RNA‐Seq data set. A Random Forest machine learning approach extracted metabolite and transcript markers for drought tolerance prediction with low error rates of 6% and 9%, respectively. Moreover, by combining transcript and metabolite markers, the prediction error was reduced to 4.3%. Feature selection from Random Forest models allowed model minimization, yielding a minimal combination of only 20 metabolite and transcript markers that were successfully tested for their reproducibility in 16 independent agronomic field trials. We demonstrate that a minimum combination of transcript and metabolite markers sampled at early cultivation stages predicts potato yield stability under drought largely independent of seasonal and regional agronomic conditions.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr673.pdfeng
    (785KB)

    SHA-1: cfb9f29a107e22ba56796e040e78ca88c410c9ff

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Heike SprengerORCiD, Alexander Erban, Sylvia Seddig, Katharina Rudack, Anja ThalhammerORCiD, Mai Q. Le, Dirk Walther, Ellen Zuther, Karin I. Köhl, Joachim KopkaORCiD, Dirk K. Hincha
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424630
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42463
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (673)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/03/07
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/03/07
Tag:drought tolerance; machine learning; metabolite markers; potato (Solanum tuberosum); prediction models; transcript markers
Issue:673
Pagenumber:12
Source:Plant Biotechnology Journal 16 (2018), pp. 939–950 DOI 10.1111/pbi.12840
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo