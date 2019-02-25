Nutrient stoichiometry and land use rather than species richness determine plant functional diversity

Verena Busch, Valentin H. Klaus, Caterina Penone, Deborah Schäfer, Steffen Boch, Daniel Prati, Jörg Müller, Stephanie A. Socher, Ülo Niinemets, Josep Peñuelas, Norbert Hölzel, Markus Fischer, Till Kleinebecker
- Plant functional traits reflect individual and community ecological strategies. They allow the detection of directional changes in community dynamics and ecosystemic processes, being an additional tool to assess biodiversity than species richness. Analysis of functional patterns in plant communities provides mechanistic insight into biodiversity alterations due to anthropogenic activity. Although studies have considered of either anthropogenic management or nutrient availability on functional traits in temperate grasslands, studies combining effects of both drivers are scarce. Here, we assessed the impacts of management intensity (fertilization, mowing, grazing), nutrient stoichiometry (C, N, P, K), and vegetation composition on community-weighted means (CWMs) and functional diversity (Rao's Q) from seven plant traits in 150 grasslands in three regions in Germany, using data of 6 years. Land use and nutrient stoichiometry accounted for larger proportions of model variance of CWM and Rao's Q than species richness and productivity.Plant functional traits reflect individual and community ecological strategies. They allow the detection of directional changes in community dynamics and ecosystemic processes, being an additional tool to assess biodiversity than species richness. Analysis of functional patterns in plant communities provides mechanistic insight into biodiversity alterations due to anthropogenic activity. Although studies have considered of either anthropogenic management or nutrient availability on functional traits in temperate grasslands, studies combining effects of both drivers are scarce. Here, we assessed the impacts of management intensity (fertilization, mowing, grazing), nutrient stoichiometry (C, N, P, K), and vegetation composition on community-weighted means (CWMs) and functional diversity (Rao's Q) from seven plant traits in 150 grasslands in three regions in Germany, using data of 6 years. Land use and nutrient stoichiometry accounted for larger proportions of model variance of CWM and Rao's Q than species richness and productivity. Grazing affected all analyzed trait groups; fertilization and mowing only impacted generative traits. Grazing was clearly associated with nutrient retention strategies, that is, investing in durable structures and production of fewer, less variable seed. Phenological variability was increased. Fertilization and mowing decreased seed number/mass variability, indicating competition-related effects. Impacts of nutrient stoichiometry on trait syndromes varied. Nutrient limitation (large N:P, C:N ratios) promoted species with conservative strategies, that is, investment in durable plant structures rather than fast growth, fewer seed, and delayed flowering onset. In contrast to seed mass, leaf-economics variability was reduced under P shortage. Species diversity was positively associated with the variability of generative traits. Synthesis. Here, land use, nutrient availability, species richness, and plant functional strategies have been shown to interact complexly, driving community composition, and vegetation responses to management intensity. We suggest that deeper understanding of underlying mechanisms shaping community assembly and biodiversity will require analyzing all these parameters.…
Metadaten
|Author:
|Verena Busch, Valentin H. KlausORCiD, Caterina PenoneORCiD, Deborah Schäfer, Steffen Boch, Daniel Prati, Jörg MüllerGND, Stephanie A. Socher, Ülo NiinemetsORCiD, Josep Peñuelas, Norbert HölzelORCiD, Markus FischerORCiD, Till Kleinebecker
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424617
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42461
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (651)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/25
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/25
|Tag:
|biodiversity exploratories; fertilization; leaf economics; mowing; nutrient ratios; nutrient availability; phosphorus; plant functional traits; plant strategies; seed mass
|Issue:
|651
|Pagenumber:
|16
|Source:
|Ecology and Evolution 8 (2018), pp. 601–616 DOI 10.1002/ece3.3609
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International