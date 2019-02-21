Schließen

Temperature-induced evolution of microstructures on poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)] substrates switches their underwater wettability

  Material surfaces with tailored aerophobicity are crucial for applications where gas bubble wettability has to be controlled, e.g., gas storage and transport, electrodes, bioreactors or medical devices. Here, we present switchable underwater aerophobicity of hydrophobic polymeric substrates, which respond to heat with multilevel micro- and nanotopographical changes. The cross-linked poly[ethylene-co-(vinyl acetate)] substrates possess arrays of microcylinders with a nanorough top surface. It is hypothesized that the specific micro-/nanotopography of the surface allows trapping of a water film at the micro interspace and in this way generates the aerophobic behavior. The structured substrates were programmed to a temporarily stable, nanoscale flat substrate showing aerophilic behavior. Upon heating, the topographical changes caused a switch in contact angle from aerophilic to aerophobic for approaching air bubbles. In this way, the initial adhesion of air bubbles to the programmed flat substrate could be turned into repellence for the recovered substrate surface. The temperature at which the repellence of air bubbles starts can be adjusted from 58 ± 3 °C to 73 ± 3 °C by varying the deformation temperature applied during the temperature-memory programming procedure. The presented actively switching polymeric substrates are attractive candidates for applications, where an on-demand gas bubble repellence is advantageous.

Metadaten
Author:Yi Jiang, Ulrich Mansfeld, Liang Fang, Karl Kratz, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424601
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42460
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (639)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/21
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/21
Tag:aerophobicity; air bubble repellence; switchable wettability; temperature-memory effect; thermo-responsive polymer
Issue:639
Pagenumber:10
Source:Materials and Design 163 (2019), Art. 107530 DOI 10.1016/j.matdes.2018.12.002
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

