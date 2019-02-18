Schließen

Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) Induced Angiogenesis During Chicken Embryogenesis is Abolished by Combined ETA/ETB Receptor Blockade

  • Background/Aims: Angiogenesis plays a key role during embryonic development. The vascular endothelin (ET) system is involved in the regulation of angiogenesis. Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) could induce angiogenesis. The effects of ET blockers on baseline and LPS-stimulated angiogenesis during embryonic development remain unknown so far. Methods: The blood vessel density (BVD) of chorioallantoic membranes (CAMs), which were treated with saline (control), LPS, and/or BQ123 and the ETB blocker BQ788, were quantified and analyzed using an IPP 6.0 image analysis program. Moreover, the expressions of ET-1, ET-2, ET3, ET receptor A (ETRA), ET receptor B (ETRB) and VEGFR2 mRNA during embryogenesis were analyzed by semi-quantitative RT-PCR. Results: All components of the ET system are detectable during chicken embryogenesis. LPS increased angiogenesis substantially. This process was completely blocked by the treatment of a combination of the ETA receptor blockers-BQ123 and the ETB receptor blocker BQ788. This effect was accompanied by a decreaseBackground/Aims: Angiogenesis plays a key role during embryonic development. The vascular endothelin (ET) system is involved in the regulation of angiogenesis. Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) could induce angiogenesis. The effects of ET blockers on baseline and LPS-stimulated angiogenesis during embryonic development remain unknown so far. Methods: The blood vessel density (BVD) of chorioallantoic membranes (CAMs), which were treated with saline (control), LPS, and/or BQ123 and the ETB blocker BQ788, were quantified and analyzed using an IPP 6.0 image analysis program. Moreover, the expressions of ET-1, ET-2, ET3, ET receptor A (ETRA), ET receptor B (ETRB) and VEGFR2 mRNA during embryogenesis were analyzed by semi-quantitative RT-PCR. Results: All components of the ET system are detectable during chicken embryogenesis. LPS increased angiogenesis substantially. This process was completely blocked by the treatment of a combination of the ETA receptor blockers-BQ123 and the ETB receptor blocker BQ788. This effect was accompanied by a decrease in ETRA, ETRB, and VEGFR2 gene expression. However, the baseline angiogenesis was not affected by combined ETA/ETB receptor blockade. Conclusion: During chicken embryogenesis, the LPS-stimulated angiogenesis, but not baseline angiogenesis, is sensitive to combined ETA/ETB receptor blockade. (C) 2018 The Author(s) Published by S. Karger AG, Baselshow moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Guang Wang, Pei-zhi Li, Shi-yao Zhang, Shan Zhong, Chang Chu, Shufei Zeng, Yu Yan, Xin Cheng, Manli Chuai, Berthold HocherORCiDGND, Xuesong Yang
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424552
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000492547
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (615)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/18
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/18
Tag:Angiogenesis; Chicken chorioallantoic membrane (CAM); Endothelin (ET); Lipopolysaccharides (LPS)
Issue:615
Pagenumber:7
Source:Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry 48 (2018) pp. 2084-2090 DOI: 10.1159/000492547
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

