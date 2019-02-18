Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) Induced Angiogenesis During Chicken Embryogenesis is Abolished by Combined ETA/ETB Receptor Blockade

Guang Wang, Pei-zhi Li, Shi-yao Zhang, Shan Zhong, Chang Chu, Shufei Zeng, Yu Yan, Xin Cheng, Manli Chuai, Berthold Hocher, Xuesong Yang
- Background/Aims: Angiogenesis plays a key role during embryonic development. The vascular endothelin (ET) system is involved in the regulation of angiogenesis. Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) could induce angiogenesis. The effects of ET blockers on baseline and LPS-stimulated angiogenesis during embryonic development remain unknown so far. Methods: The blood vessel density (BVD) of chorioallantoic membranes (CAMs), which were treated with saline (control), LPS, and/or BQ123 and the ETB blocker BQ788, were quantified and analyzed using an IPP 6.0 image analysis program. Moreover, the expressions of ET-1, ET-2, ET3, ET receptor A (ETRA), ET receptor B (ETRB) and VEGFR2 mRNA during embryogenesis were analyzed by semi-quantitative RT-PCR. Results: All components of the ET system are detectable during chicken embryogenesis. LPS increased angiogenesis substantially. This process was completely blocked by the treatment of a combination of the ETA receptor blockers-BQ123 and the ETB receptor blocker BQ788. This effect was accompanied by a decreaseBackground/Aims: Angiogenesis plays a key role during embryonic development. The vascular endothelin (ET) system is involved in the regulation of angiogenesis. Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) could induce angiogenesis. The effects of ET blockers on baseline and LPS-stimulated angiogenesis during embryonic development remain unknown so far. Methods: The blood vessel density (BVD) of chorioallantoic membranes (CAMs), which were treated with saline (control), LPS, and/or BQ123 and the ETB blocker BQ788, were quantified and analyzed using an IPP 6.0 image analysis program. Moreover, the expressions of ET-1, ET-2, ET3, ET receptor A (ETRA), ET receptor B (ETRB) and VEGFR2 mRNA during embryogenesis were analyzed by semi-quantitative RT-PCR. Results: All components of the ET system are detectable during chicken embryogenesis. LPS increased angiogenesis substantially. This process was completely blocked by the treatment of a combination of the ETA receptor blockers-BQ123 and the ETB receptor blocker BQ788. This effect was accompanied by a decrease in ETRA, ETRB, and VEGFR2 gene expression. However, the baseline angiogenesis was not affected by combined ETA/ETB receptor blockade. Conclusion: During chicken embryogenesis, the LPS-stimulated angiogenesis, but not baseline angiogenesis, is sensitive to combined ETA/ETB receptor blockade. (C) 2018 The Author(s) Published by S. Karger AG, Basel…
Metadaten
|Author:
|Guang Wang, Pei-zhi Li, Shi-yao Zhang, Shan Zhong, Chang Chu, Shufei Zeng, Yu Yan, Xin Cheng, Manli Chuai, Berthold HocherORCiDGND, Xuesong Yang
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424552
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1159/000492547
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (615)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/18
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/18
|Tag:
|Angiogenesis; Chicken chorioallantoic membrane (CAM); Endothelin (ET); Lipopolysaccharides (LPS)
|Issue:
|615
|Pagenumber:
|7
|Source:
|Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry 48 (2018) pp. 2084-2090 DOI: 10.1159/000492547
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International