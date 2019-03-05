Hillslope-stream connectivity across scales
Mehrskalige Untersuchung der Hang-Bach Konnektivität
- The concept of hydrologic connectivity summarizes all flow processes that link separate regions of a landscape. As such, it is a central theme in the field of catchment hydrology, with influence on neighboring disciplines such as ecology and geomorphology. It is widely acknowledged to be an important key in understanding the response behavior of a catchment and has at the same time inspired research on internal processes over a broad range of scales. From this process-hydrological point of view, hydrological connectivity is the conceptual framework to link local observations across space and scales. This is the context in which the four studies this thesis comprises of were con ducted. The focus was on structures and their spatial organization as important control on preferential subsurface flow. Each experiment covered a part of the conceptualized flow path from hillslopes to the stream: soil profile, hillslope, riparian zone, and stream. Each experiment covered a part of the conceptualized flow path from hillslopes to the stream: soil profile, hillslope, riparian zone, and stream. For each study site, the most characteristic structures of the investigated domain and scale, such as slope deposits and peat layers were identified based on preliminary or previous investigations or literature reviews. Additionally, further structural data was collected and topographical analyses were carried out. Flow processes were observed either based on response observations (soil moisture changes or discharge patterns) or direct measurement (advective heat transport). Based on these data, the flow-relevance of the characteristic structures was evaluated, especially with regard to hillslope to stream connectivity. Results of the four studies revealed a clear relationship between characteristic spatial structures and the hydrological behavior of the catchment. Especially the spatial distribution of structures throughout the study domain and their interconnectedness were crucial for the establishment of preferential flow paths and their relevance for large-scale processes. Plot and hillslope-scale irrigation experiments showed that the macropores of a heterogeneous, skeletal soil enabled preferential flow paths at the scale of centimeters through the otherwise unsaturated soil. These flow paths connected throughout the soil column and across the hillslope and facilitated substantial amounts of vertical and lateral flow through periglacial slope deposits. In the riparian zone of the same headwater catchment, the connectivity between hillslopes and stream was controlled by topography and the dualism between characteristic subsurface structures and the geomorphological heterogeneity of the stream channel. At the small scale (1 m to 10 m) highest gains always occurred at steps along the longitudinal streambed profile, which also controlled discharge patterns at the large scale (100 m) during base flow conditions (number of steps per section). During medium and high flow conditions, however, the impact of topography and parafluvial flow through riparian zone structures prevailed and dominated the large-scale response patterns. In the streambed of a lowland river, low permeability peat layers affected the connectivity between surface water and groundwater, but also between surface water and the hyporheic zone. The crucial factor was not the permeability of the streambed itself, but rather the spatial arrangement of flow-impeding peat layers, causing increased vertical flow through narrow “windows” in contrast to predominantly lateral flow in extended areas of high hydraulic conductivity sediments. These results show that the spatial organization of structures was an important control for hydrological processes at all scales and study areas. In a final step, the observations from different scales and catchment elements were put in relation and compared. The main focus was on the theoretical analysis of the scale hierarchies of structures and processes and the direction of causal dependencies in this context. Based on the resulting hierarchical structure, a conceptual framework was developed which is capable of representing the system’s complexity while allowing for adequate simplifications. The resulting concept of the parabolic scale series is based on the insight that flow processes in the terrestrial part of the catchment (soil and hillslopes) converge. This means that small-scale processes assemble and form large-scale processes and responses. Processes in the riparian zone and the streambed, however, are not well represented by the idea of convergence. Here, the large-scale catchment signal arrives and is modified by structures in the riparian zone, stream morphology, and the small-scale interactions between surface water and groundwater. Flow paths diverge and processes can better be represented by proceeding from large scales to smaller ones. The catchment-scale representation of processes and structures is thus the conceptual link between terrestrial hillslope processes and processes in the riparian corridor.…
- Das Konzept der hydrologischen Konnektivität umfasst alle Fließprozesse, welche verschiedene Bereiche einer Landschaft verbinden. Als solches ist es ein zentrales Thema in dem Forschungsbereich der Einzugsgebietshydrologie und beeinflusst auch benachbarte Disziplinen wie die Ökologie oder die Geomorphologie. Es ist allgemein akzeptiert, dass das Konzept der Konnektivität ein wichtiger Schlüssel zum Verständnis von Einzugsgebietsdynamiken ist, gleichzeitig inspiriert es die Erforschung interner Prozesse auf verschiedenen Skalen. Von dieser prozesshydrologischen Perspektive gesehen, bietet Konnektivität einen konzeptionellen Rahmen, um lokale Beobachtungen über Raum und Skalen miteinander in Verbindung zu setzen. In diesem Kontext stehen die vier Studien dieser Doktorarbeit. Der Fokus lag dabei auf räumlichen Strukturen als wichtigem Kontrollfaktor für präferentielle Fließpfade als spezieller Form unterirdischer Fließprozesse. Die Experimente deckten dabei je einen Abschnitt des konzeptionellen Fließweges vom Hang zumDas Konzept der hydrologischen Konnektivität umfasst alle Fließprozesse, welche verschiedene Bereiche einer Landschaft verbinden. Als solches ist es ein zentrales Thema in dem Forschungsbereich der Einzugsgebietshydrologie und beeinflusst auch benachbarte Disziplinen wie die Ökologie oder die Geomorphologie. Es ist allgemein akzeptiert, dass das Konzept der Konnektivität ein wichtiger Schlüssel zum Verständnis von Einzugsgebietsdynamiken ist, gleichzeitig inspiriert es die Erforschung interner Prozesse auf verschiedenen Skalen. Von dieser prozesshydrologischen Perspektive gesehen, bietet Konnektivität einen konzeptionellen Rahmen, um lokale Beobachtungen über Raum und Skalen miteinander in Verbindung zu setzen. In diesem Kontext stehen die vier Studien dieser Doktorarbeit. Der Fokus lag dabei auf räumlichen Strukturen als wichtigem Kontrollfaktor für präferentielle Fließpfade als spezieller Form unterirdischer Fließprozesse. Die Experimente deckten dabei je einen Abschnitt des konzeptionellen Fließweges vom Hang zum Bach exemplarisch ab: Bodenprofil und Hang, Hang und Auenbreich, und Bachbett. Für alle vier Studien wurden zunächst charakteristische Strukturen des Untersuchungsgebietes wie Schuttablagerungen am Hang oder Torfschichten im Flussbett auf Basis vorausgehender Untersuchungen und Literaturrecherchen identifiziert. Zusätzlich wurden weitere strukturelle Daten erfasst und digitale Geländemodelle ausgewertet. Anschließend wurde die Prozessrelevanz dieser Strukturen, vor allem im Hinblick auf die Hang-Bach-Konnektivität, untersucht. Die Ergebnisse der einzelnen Studien zeigten eine deutliche Verbindung zwischen den charakteristischen räumlichen Strukturen und dem hydrologischen Verhalten des untersuchten Gebietes. Insbesondere die räumliche Anordnung von Strukturen, d.h. die räumliche Verteilung und der Grad der Konnektivität der Strukturen, war ausschlaggebend für die Ausbildung präferenzieller Fließpfade und deren Relevanz für größerskalige Prozesse. Die räumliche Organisation von Strukturen war in allen Untersuchungsgebieten ein wichtiger Kontrollfaktor für hydrologische Prozesse. Die Beobachtungen auf verschiedenen Skalen und verschiedener Fließpfadabschnitte wurden miteinander in Verbindung gesetzt und verglichen. Besonderes Augenmerk lag dabei auf der theoretischen Analyse der Skalenhierarchie von Strukturen und Prozessen und der Richtung der Kausalität in diesem Zusammenhang. Auf dieser Grundlage wurde als Synthese der einzelnen Studien ein Konzept entwickelt, welches in der Lage ist, die Komplexität eines Einzugsgebietes abzubilden und gleichzeitig adequate Vereinfachungen zuzulassen. Diese Konzept der parabelförmigen Skalenabfolge beruht auf der Erkenntnis, dass Fließprozesse im terrestrischen Bereich eines Einzugsgebietes, also im Boden und den Hängen, vorwiegend konvergieren und sich von der kleinen Skala zur größeren hin zusammenfügen. Die Prozesse in der Aue und dem Bachbett werden von diesem Prinzip der Konvergenz allerding nicht abgebildet. Die in den Böden und an den Hängen erzeugten Fließmuster des Einzugsgebiets werden von den Strukturen in der Aue, der Morphologie des Baches und den kleinskaligen Wechselwirkungen zwischen Fließgewässer und Sediment überprägt. Die Fließprozesse divergieren, und eine Beschreibung von der großen Skala hin zur kleineren ist hier besser geeignet. Die räumlich diskrete oder konzeptionelle Darstellung von Prozessen auf der Einzugsgebietsskala bietet so die Verbindung zwischen terrestrischer Hanghydrologie und der bachseitigen Auenhydrologie.…
|Author:
|Lisa AngermannORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424542
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42454
|Advisor:
|Bruno Merz, Theresa Blume, Kevin J. McGuire
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/12/20
|Release Date:
|2019/03/05
|Tag:
|Auenbereich; Einzugsgebietshydrologie; Hanghydrologie; hyporheische Zone
catchment hydrology; hillslope hydrology; hyporheic zone; riparian zone
|Pagenumber:
|xix, 193
|Organizational units:
|Extern
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|MSC Classification:
|86-XX GEOPHYSICS [See also 76U05, 76V05]
|92-XX BIOLOGY AND OTHER NATURAL SCIENCES
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht