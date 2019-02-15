Schließen

Samarium hexaboride is a trivial surface conductor

  • SmB6 is predicted to be the first member of the intersection of topological insulators and Kondo insulators, strongly correlated materials in which the Fermi level lies in the gap of a many-body resonance that forms by hybridization between localized and itinerant states. While robust, surface-only conductivity at low temperature and the observation of surface states at the expected high symmetry points appear to confirm this prediction, we find both surface states at the (100) surface to be topologically trivial. We find the (Gamma) over bar state to appear Rashba split and explain the prominent (X) over bar state by a surface shift of the many-body resonance. We propose that the latter mechanism, which applies to several crystal terminations, can explain the unusual surface conductivity. While additional, as yet unobserved topological surface states cannot be excluded, our results show that a firm connection between the two material classes is still outstanding.

Download full text files

  • pmnr612.pdfeng
    (1221KB)

    SHA-1: b17bf28c73a8f30dbefb6949a6723531237ddf70

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Peter Hlawenka, Konrad Siemensmeyer, Eugen Weschke, Andrei Varykhalov, Jaime Sánchez-BarrigaORCiD, Natalya Y. Shitsevalova, A.V. Dukhnenko, V.B. Filipov, Slavomir Gabáni, Karol FlachbartORCiD, O. Rader, Emilie D. L. Rienks
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424213
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42421
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (612)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/15
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/15
Tag:SmB 6; gap; photoemission; states; topological Kondo-insulator
Issue:612
Pagenumber:7
Source:Nature Communications 9 (2018), Art. 517 DOI 10.1038/s41467-018-02908-7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo