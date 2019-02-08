Controlled solvent vapor annealing of block copolymer films
Kontrolliertes Lösungsmitteldampfglühen von Blockcopolymerfilmen
- This project was focused on exploring the phase behavior of poly(styrene)187000-block-poly(2-vinylpyridine)203000 (SV390) with high molecular weight (390 kg/mol) in thin films, in which the self-assembly of block copolymers (BCPs) was realized via thermo-solvent annealing. The advanced processing technique of solvent vapor treatment provides controlled and stable conditions. In Chapter 3, the factors to influence the annealing process and the swelling behavior of homopolymers are presented and discussed. The swelling behavior of BCP in films is controlled by the temperature of the vapor and of the substrate, on one hand, and variation of the saturation of the solvent vapor atmosphere (different solvents), on the other hand. Additional factors like the geometry and material of the chamber, the type of flow inside the chamber etc. also influence the reproducibility and stability of the processing. The slightly selective solvent vapor of chloroform gives 10% more swelling of P2VP than PS in films with thickness of ~40 nm. TheThis project was focused on exploring the phase behavior of poly(styrene)187000-block-poly(2-vinylpyridine)203000 (SV390) with high molecular weight (390 kg/mol) in thin films, in which the self-assembly of block copolymers (BCPs) was realized via thermo-solvent annealing. The advanced processing technique of solvent vapor treatment provides controlled and stable conditions. In Chapter 3, the factors to influence the annealing process and the swelling behavior of homopolymers are presented and discussed. The swelling behavior of BCP in films is controlled by the temperature of the vapor and of the substrate, on one hand, and variation of the saturation of the solvent vapor atmosphere (different solvents), on the other hand. Additional factors like the geometry and material of the chamber, the type of flow inside the chamber etc. also influence the reproducibility and stability of the processing. The slightly selective solvent vapor of chloroform gives 10% more swelling of P2VP than PS in films with thickness of ~40 nm. The tunable morphology in ultrathin films of high molecular weight BCP (SV390) was investigated in Chapter 4. First, the swelling behavior can be precisely tuned by temperature and/or vapor flow separately, which provided information for exploring the multiple-parameter-influenced segmental chain mobility of polymer films. The equilibrium state of SV390 in thin films influenced by temperature was realized at various temperatures with the same degree of swelling. Various methods including characterization with SFM, metallization and RIE were used to identify the morphology of films as porous half-layer with PS dots and P2VP matrix. The kinetic investigations demonstrate that on substrates with either weak or strong interaction the original morphology of the BCP with high molecular weight is changed very fast within 5 min, and the further annealing serves for annihilation of defects. The morphological development of symmetric BCP in films with thickness increasing from half-layer to one-layer influenced by confinement factors of gradient film thicknesses and various surface properties of substrates was studied in Chapter 5. SV390 and SV99 films show bulk lamella-forming morphology after slightly selective solvent vapor (chloroform) treatment. SV99 films show cylinder-forming morphology under strongly selective solvent vapor (toluene) treatment since the asymmetric structure (caused by toluene uptake in PS blocks only) of SV99 block copolymer during annealing. Both kinds of morphology (lamella and cylinder) are influenced by the film thickness. The annealed morphology of SV390 and SV99 influenced by the combination of confined film and substrate property is similar to the morphology on flat silicon wafers. In this chapter the gradients in the film thickness and surface properties of the substrates with regard to their influence on the morphological development in thin BCP films are presented. Directed self-assembly (graphoepitaxy) of this SV390 was also investigated to compare with systematically reported SV99. In Chapter 6 an approach to induced oriented microphase separation in thick block copolymer films via treatment with the oriented vapor flow using mini-extruder is envisaged to be an alternative to existing methodologies, e.g. via non-solvent-induced phase separation. The preliminary tests performed in this study confirm potential perspective of this method, which alters the structure through the bulk of the film (as revealed by SAXS measurements), but more detailed studies have to be conducted in order to optimize the preparation.…
- Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit wurde das Phasenverhalten von Poly(styrol)_187000 -block-poly(2-Vinylpyridin)_203000 (SV^390 ) hohen Molekulargewichts (390 kg/mol) in dünnen Filmen untersucht, in denen die Selbstassemblierung der Block-Copolymere durch Lösungsmitteltempern erreicht wurde. Das hochentwickelte Verfahren der Behandlung mit Lösungsmitteldampf bietet kontrollierte und stabile Bedingungen. In *Kapitel 3* werden die Faktoren diskutiert, die den Prozess des Temperns und das Schwellverhalten der dünnen Block-Copolymer Filme beeinflussen. Das Schwellverhalten von Block-Copolymeren in Filmen wird einerseits durch die Temperaturen des Lösungsmitteldampfes und des Substrates sowie andererseits dem Sättigungs-Dampfdruck kontrolliert. Zusätzlich beeinflussen auch Faktoren wie die Geometrie und das Material der Kammer sowie die Art der Strömung in der Kammer die Reproduzierbarkeit und Stabilität der Messungen. Der geringfügig selektive Lösungsmitteldampf von Chloroform führt zu 10% stärkerem Schwellen des P2VP-Blocks imIm Rahmen dieser Arbeit wurde das Phasenverhalten von Poly(styrol)_187000 -block-poly(2-Vinylpyridin)_203000 (SV^390 ) hohen Molekulargewichts (390 kg/mol) in dünnen Filmen untersucht, in denen die Selbstassemblierung der Block-Copolymere durch Lösungsmitteltempern erreicht wurde. Das hochentwickelte Verfahren der Behandlung mit Lösungsmitteldampf bietet kontrollierte und stabile Bedingungen. In *Kapitel 3* werden die Faktoren diskutiert, die den Prozess des Temperns und das Schwellverhalten der dünnen Block-Copolymer Filme beeinflussen. Das Schwellverhalten von Block-Copolymeren in Filmen wird einerseits durch die Temperaturen des Lösungsmitteldampfes und des Substrates sowie andererseits dem Sättigungs-Dampfdruck kontrolliert. Zusätzlich beeinflussen auch Faktoren wie die Geometrie und das Material der Kammer sowie die Art der Strömung in der Kammer die Reproduzierbarkeit und Stabilität der Messungen. Der geringfügig selektive Lösungsmitteldampf von Chloroform führt zu 10% stärkerem Schwellen des P2VP-Blocks im Vergleich zu PS in Filmen mit einer Dicke von ca. 40 nm. Die variable Morphologie ultradünner Filme eines Block-Copolymers hohen Molekulargewichts (SV^390 ) wurde in *Kapitel 4* untersucht. Das Schwellverhalten kann durch die Temperatur und den Dampffluss unabhängig voneinander präzise beeinflusst werden. Die Umgebungstemperatur stellt einen limitierenden Faktor für den Bereich der Annealing-Temperatur aufgrund der möglichen Kondensation des Lösungsmitteldampfes dar. Mehrere Methoden, wie zum Beispiel die Charakterisierung mit Rasterkraftmikroskopie, Metallisierung und reaktives Ionenätzen, wurden verwendet, um die Morphologie der Filme als perforierte Lamellen mit PS-Kugeln und P2VP-Matrix zu bestimmen. Eine Analyse der Kinetik der Strukturbildung zeigt, dass sich die ursprüngliche Morphologie von Block-Copolymeren hohen Molekulargewichts sowohl auf Substraten mit schwacher als auch starker Wechselwirkung innerhalb von 5 min ändert und das weitere Tempern zum Ausheilen von Defekten führt. Die morphologische Veränderung von symmetrischen Block-Copolymeren bei Filmdicken zwischen einer halben Domänendicke und einer ganzen Domänendicke wurde in *Kapitel 5* in Abhängigkeit von Gradienten der Filmdicke und verschiedenen Oberflächeneigenschaften der Substrate untersucht. SV^390 und SV^99 Filme zeigen eine lamellare Bulk-Morphologie nach Behandlung mit geringfügig selektivem Lösungsmitteldampf (Chloroform). SV^99 Filme bilden eine zylindrische Morphologie unter Behandlung mit stark selektivem Lösungsmitteldampf (Toluol) aus, weil das SV^99 Block-Copolymer während des Temperns eine asymmetrische Struktur aufweist (Toluol-Aufnahme ausschließlich im Polystyrol-Block). Beide Morphologien (Lamellen und Zylinder) werden durch die Filmdicke beeinflusst. Die Morphologie von SV^390 und SV^99 nach Tempern ist abhängig von der Filmdicke und den Substrat-Eigenschaften und ähnlich der Morphologie auf flachen Silicium-Wafern. In *Kapitel 6* wird ein Ansatz zur induzierten orientierten Mikrophasenseparation in dicken Block-Copolymer Filmen durch Behandlung mit orientiertem Dampffluss unter Verwendung eines Miniextruders vorgestellt, der als Alternative zu existierenden Verfahren wie Nichtlösungsmittel-induzierter Phasenseparation dienen könnte. Die ersten im Rahmen dieser Arbeit durchgeführten Untersuchungen zeigen das Potential der Methode auf, welche die Struktur im gesamten Volumen des Films durchgehend beeinflusst (durch SAXS-Messungen gezeigt). Jedoch sind detailliertere Studien notwendig, um die Prozedur zu optimieren.…
|Author:
|Xiao Cheng
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Tag:
|Block-copolymer; Lösungsmittel-thermisches Tempern; dünne Filme
block copolymer; solvo-thermal annealing; thin films
