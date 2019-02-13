Different degrees of formality
Verschiedene Formalitätsgrade
In this thesis we introduce the concept of the degree of formality. It is directed against a dualistic point of view, which only distinguishes between formal and informal proofs. This dualistic attitude does not respect the differences between the argumentations classified as informal and it is unproductive because the individual potential of the respective argumentation styles cannot be appreciated and remains untapped. This thesis has two parts. In the first of them we analyse the concept of the degree of formality (including a discussion about the respective benefits for each degree) while in the second we demonstrate its usefulness in three case studies. In the first case study we will repair Haskell B. Curry's view of mathematics, which incidentally is of great importance in the first part of this thesis, in light of the different degrees of formality. In the second case study we delineate how awareness of the different degrees of formality can be used to help students to learn how to prove. Third, we will show how the advantages of proofs of different degrees of formality can be combined by the development of so called tactics having a medium degree of formality. Together the three case studies show that the degrees of formality provide a convincing solution to the problem of untapped potential.
In dieser Dissertation stellen wir das Konzept der Formalitätsgrade vor, welches sich gegen eine dualistische Sichtweise richtet, die nur zwischen formalen und informalen Beweisen unterscheidet. Letztere Sichtweise spiegelt nämlich die Unterschiede zwischen den als informal klassifizierten Argumentationen nicht wieder und ist außerdem unproduktiv, weil sie nicht in der Lage ist, das individuelle Potential der jeweiligen Argumentationsstile wertzuschätzen und auszuschöpfen. Die Dissertation hat zwei Teile. Im ersten analysieren wir das Konzept der Formalitätsgrade (eine Diskussion über die Vorteile der jeweiligen Grade eingeschlossen), während wir im zweiten Teil die Nützlichkeit der Formalitätsgrade anhand von drei Fallbeispielen nachweisen. Im ersten von diesen werden wir Haskell B. Currys Sichtweise zur Mathematik, die nebenbei bemerkt von größter Wichtigkeit für den ersten Teil der Dissertation ist, mithilfe der verschiedenen Formalitätsgrade reparieren. Im zweiten Fallbeispiel zeigen wir auf, wie die Beachtung der verschiedenen Formalitätsgrade den Studenten dabei helfen kann, das Beweisen zu erlernen. Im letzten Fallbeispiel werden wir dann zeigen, wie die Vorteile von Beweisen verschiedener Formalitätsgrade durch die Anwendung sogenannter Taktiken mittleren Formalitätsgrades kombiniert werden können. Zusammen zeigen die drei Fallbeispiele, dass die Formalitätsgrade eine überzeugende Lösung für das Problem des ungenutzten Potentials darstellen.
|Author:
|Sebastian BöhneORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-423795
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42379
|Subtitle (English):
|an introduction to the concept and a demonstration of its usefulness
|Subtitle (German):
|Vorstellung des Konzepts und Nachweis seiner Nützlichkeit
|Referee:
|Christoph KreitzGND, Christoph BenzmüllerORCiD, Cezar IonescuORCiD
|Advisor:
|Christoph Kreitz
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/01/17
|Release Date:
|2019/02/12
|Tag:
|Argumentation; Beweis; Beweisassistent; Beweisumgebung; Coq; Curry; Formalismus; Formalitätsgrad; Logik; Mathematikdidaktik; Mathematikphilosophie; Taktik
Coq; Curry; argumentation; degree of formality; formalism; logic; mathematics education; philosophy of mathematics; proof; proof assistant; proof environment; tactic
|Pagenumber:
|VI, 167
|Note:
CCS -> Applied computing -> Education -> Interactive learning environments CCS -> Theory of computation -> Logic CCS -> Computing methodologies -> Symbolic and algebraic manipulation -> Symbolic and algebraic algorithms -> Theorem proving algorithms
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|ST 130, SK 130
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|MSC Classification:
|03-XX MATHEMATICAL LOGIC AND FOUNDATIONS / 03Axx Philosophical aspects of logic and foundations
|03-XX MATHEMATICAL LOGIC AND FOUNDATIONS / 03Fxx Proof theory and constructive mathematics / 03F07 Structure of proofs
|97-XX MATHEMATICS EDUCATION / 97Dxx Education and instruction in mathematics
|97-XX MATHEMATICS EDUCATION / 97Exx Foundations of mathematics / 97E50 Reasoning and proving in the mathematics classroom
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht