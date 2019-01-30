Self-assembly and crosslinking approaches of double hydrophilic linear-brush block copolymers
|Author:
|Noah Al Nakeeb
|Subtitle (German):
|a biocompatible platform for the next generation of nanoreactors
|Referee:
|Markus AntoniettiORCiD, Bernhard V. K. J. Schmidt
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Date of final exam:
|2019/01/09
|Release Date:
|2019/01/30
|Pagenumber:
|133
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften