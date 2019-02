The role of partial melting on trace element and isotope systematics of granitic melts

Partial melting is a first order process for the chemical differentiation of the crust (Vielzeuf et al., 1990). Redistribution of chemical elements during melt generation crucially influences the composition of the lower and upper crust and provides a mechanism to concentrate and transport chemical elements that may also be of economic interest. Understanding of the diverse processes and their controlling factors is therefore not only of scientific interest but also of high economic importance to cover the demand for rare metals. The redistribution of major and trace elements during partial melting represents a central step for the understanding how granite-bound mineralization develops (Hedenquist and Lowenstern, 1994). The partial melt generation and mobilization of ore elements (e.g. Sn, W, Nb, Ta) into the melt depends on the composition of the sedimentary source and melting conditions. Distinct source rocks have different compositions reflecting their deposition and alteration histories. This specific chemical “memory”

Partial melting is a first order process for the chemical differentiation of the crust (Vielzeuf et al., 1990). Redistribution of chemical elements during melt generation crucially influences the composition of the lower and upper crust and provides a mechanism to concentrate and transport chemical elements that may also be of economic interest. Understanding of the diverse processes and their controlling factors is therefore not only of scientific interest but also of high economic importance to cover the demand for rare metals. The redistribution of major and trace elements during partial melting represents a central step for the understanding how granite-bound mineralization develops (Hedenquist and Lowenstern, 1994). The partial melt generation and mobilization of ore elements (e.g. Sn, W, Nb, Ta) into the melt depends on the composition of the sedimentary source and melting conditions. Distinct source rocks have different compositions reflecting their deposition and alteration histories. This specific chemical “memory” results in different mineral assemblages and melting reactions for different protolith compositions during prograde metamorphism (Brown and Fyfe, 1970; Thompson, 1982; Vielzeuf and Holloway, 1988). These factors do not only exert an important influence on the distribution of chemical elements during melt generation, they also influence the volume of melt that is produced, extraction of the melt from its source, and its ascent through the crust (Le Breton and Thompson, 1988). On a larger scale, protolith distribution and chemical alteration (weathering), prograde metamorphism with partial melting, melt extraction, and granite emplacement are ultimately depending on a (plate-)tectonic control (Romer and Kroner, 2016). Comprehension of the individual stages and their interaction is crucial in understanding how granite-related mineralization forms, thereby allowing estimation of the mineralization potential of certain areas. Partial melting also influences the isotope systematics of melt and restite. Radiogenic and stable isotopes of magmatic rocks are commonly used to trace back the source of intrusions or to quantify mixing of magmas from different sources with distinct isotopic signatures (DePaolo and Wasserburg, 1979; Lesher, 1990; Chappell, 1996). These applications are based on the fundamental requirement that the isotopic signature in the melt reflects that of the bulk source from which it is derived. Different minerals in a protolith may have isotopic compositions of radiogenic isotopes that deviate from their whole rock signature (Ayres and Harris, 1997; Knesel and Davidson, 2002). In particular, old minerals with a distinct parent-to-daughter (P/D) ratio are expected to have a specific radiogenic isotope signature. As the partial melting reaction only involves selective phases in a protolith, the isotopic signature of the melt reflects that of the minerals involved in the melting reaction and, therefore, should be different from the bulk source signature. Similar considerations hold true for stable isotopes.

…