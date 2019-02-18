Rapid synthesis of sub-10 nm hexagonal NaYF4-based upconverting nanoparticles using Therminol® 66

Julia Hesse, Dennis Tobias Klier, Massimo Sgarzi, Anne Nsubuga, Christoph Bauer, Jörg Grenzer, René Hübner, Marcus Wislicenus, Tanmaya Joshi, Michael Uwe Kumke, Holger Stephan
- We report a simple one-pot method for the rapid preparation of sub-10nm pure hexagonal (-phase) NaYF4-based upconverting nanoparticles (UCNPs). Using Therminol((R))66 as a co-solvent, monodisperse UCNPs could be obtained in unusually short reaction times. By varying the reaction time and reaction temperature, it was possible to control precisely the particle size and crystalline phase of the UCNPs. The upconversion (UC) luminescence properties of the nanocrystals were tuned by varying the concentrations of the dopants (Nd3+ and Yb3+ sensitizer ions and Er3+ activator ions). The size and phase-purity of the as-synthesized core and core-shell nanocrystals were assessed by using complementary transmission electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, X-ray diffraction, and small-angle X-ray scattering studies. In-depth photophysical evaluation of the UCNPs was pursued by using steady-state and time-resolved luminescence spectroscopy. An enhancement in the UC intensity was observed if the nanocrystals, doped with optimized concentrationsWe report a simple one-pot method for the rapid preparation of sub-10nm pure hexagonal (-phase) NaYF4-based upconverting nanoparticles (UCNPs). Using Therminol((R))66 as a co-solvent, monodisperse UCNPs could be obtained in unusually short reaction times. By varying the reaction time and reaction temperature, it was possible to control precisely the particle size and crystalline phase of the UCNPs. The upconversion (UC) luminescence properties of the nanocrystals were tuned by varying the concentrations of the dopants (Nd3+ and Yb3+ sensitizer ions and Er3+ activator ions). The size and phase-purity of the as-synthesized core and core-shell nanocrystals were assessed by using complementary transmission electron microscopy, dynamic light scattering, X-ray diffraction, and small-angle X-ray scattering studies. In-depth photophysical evaluation of the UCNPs was pursued by using steady-state and time-resolved luminescence spectroscopy. An enhancement in the UC intensity was observed if the nanocrystals, doped with optimized concentrations of lanthanide sensitizer/activator ions, were further coated with an inert/active shell. This was attributed to the suppression of surface-related luminescence quenching effects.…
|Julia Hesse, Dennis Tobias KlierGND, Massimo Sgarzi, Anne Nsubuga, Christoph Bauer, Jörg Grenzer, René Hübner, Marcus Wislicenus, Tanmaya Joshi, Michael Uwe KumkeORCiDGND, Holger Stephan
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-423515
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42351
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (613)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/02/18
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/02/18
|core-shell materials; lanthanides; nanostructures; photoluminescence; upconversion
|613
|10
|ChemistryOpen 7 (2018) pp. 159–168 DOI 10.1002/open.201700186
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International