Bombyx mori silk/titania/gold hybrid materials for photocatalytic water splitting

  • The synthesis, structure, and photocatalytic water splitting performance of two new titania (TiO 2 )/gold(Au)/Bombyx mori silk hybrid materials are reported. All materials are monoliths with diameters of up to ca. 4.5 cm. The materials are macroscopically homogeneous and porous with surface areas between 170 and 210 m 2/g. The diameter of the TiO 2 nanoparticles (NPs) – mainly anatase with a minor fraction of brookite – and the Au NPs are on the order of 5 and 7–18 nm, respectively. Addition of poly(ethylene oxide) to the reaction mixture enables pore size tuning, thus providing access to different materials with different photocatalytic activities. Water splitting experiments using a sunlight simulator and a Xe lamp show that the new hybrid materials are effective water splitting catalysts and produce up to 30 mmol of hydrogen per 24 h. Overall the article demonstrates that the combination of a renewable and robust scaffold such as B. mori silk with a photoactive material provides a promising approach to new monolithicThe synthesis, structure, and photocatalytic water splitting performance of two new titania (TiO 2 )/gold(Au)/Bombyx mori silk hybrid materials are reported. All materials are monoliths with diameters of up to ca. 4.5 cm. The materials are macroscopically homogeneous and porous with surface areas between 170 and 210 m 2/g. The diameter of the TiO 2 nanoparticles (NPs) – mainly anatase with a minor fraction of brookite – and the Au NPs are on the order of 5 and 7–18 nm, respectively. Addition of poly(ethylene oxide) to the reaction mixture enables pore size tuning, thus providing access to different materials with different photocatalytic activities. Water splitting experiments using a sunlight simulator and a Xe lamp show that the new hybrid materials are effective water splitting catalysts and produce up to 30 mmol of hydrogen per 24 h. Overall the article demonstrates that the combination of a renewable and robust scaffold such as B. mori silk with a photoactive material provides a promising approach to new monolithic photocatalysts that can easily be recycled and show great potential for application in lightweight devices for green fuel production.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Stefanie KrügerGND, Michael Schwarze, Otto BaumannORCiDGND, Christina Günter, Michael Bruns, Christian KübelORCiD, Dorothée Vinga SzabóORCiD, Rafael Meinusch, Verónica de Zea BermudezORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-423499
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42349
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):combining renewable raw materials with clean fuels
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (581)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/07
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/07
Tag:Bombyx mori silk; gold; photocatalytic water splitting; titania
Issue:581
Pagenumber:18
Source:Beilstein Journal of Nanotechnology 9 (2018) S. 187–204 DOI: 10.3762/bjnano.9.21
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

