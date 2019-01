Der Einfluss unterschiedlicher Indikatoren des sozioökonomischen Status auf Rückenschmerz

Despite the fact that the socioeconomic status (SES) is a widely used variable in social epidemiology, its use is inflicted with methodological difficulties: Its latent structure allows different possibilities of operationalisation (for example education, income, job position, multidimensional indices, or subjective social status). This is problematical since different indicators are based on different theoretical considerations. In this doctoral thesis, it was first examined, which indicators of the SES are used in scientific publications investigating the relationship between SES and back pain. Results show a strong preference for classical indicators, especially education, income and job position. In a second step, it was examined how strong different indicators of SES are connected to the development of chronic back pain (study 1) and the onset of chronic back pain (study 2). Furthermore, it was tested if it is possible to use theoretical models to estimate a priori the indicator with the strongest influence on a given health

Despite the fact that the socioeconomic status (SES) is a widely used variable in social epidemiology, its use is inflicted with methodological difficulties: Its latent structure allows different possibilities of operationalisation (for example education, income, job position, multidimensional indices, or subjective social status). This is problematical since different indicators are based on different theoretical considerations. In this doctoral thesis, it was first examined, which indicators of the SES are used in scientific publications investigating the relationship between SES and back pain. Results show a strong preference for classical indicators, especially education, income and job position. In a second step, it was examined how strong different indicators of SES are connected to the development of chronic back pain (study 1) and the onset of chronic back pain (study 2). Furthermore, it was tested if it is possible to use theoretical models to estimate a priori the indicator with the strongest influence on a given health outcome. Results show that the calculated association between the indicators and the outcomes differ considerably: The progress of chronic back pain was best predicted by education and job position, while income had no significant influence. New onset of back pain was best predicted by job position followed by education. Income, again, had no influence. This indicates that indeed the chosen indicator influences the association. Therefore different indicators should not be used interchangeably. Before starting a scientific survey, researchers should consider very carefully which indicator(s) they want to use. The suggested theoretical model can help them to do so.

