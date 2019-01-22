Data Profiling

Schließen

Metadaten
Author:Ziawasch Abedjan, Lukasz Golab, Felix Naumann, Thorsten Papenbrock
ISBN:978-1-68173-446-0
Parent Title (German):Synthesis lectures on data management, 52
Publisher:Morgan & Claypool Publishers
Place of publication:San Rafael
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Release Date:2019/01/22
Pagenumber:xviii, 136
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut fĂĽr Digital Engineering gGmbH
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

