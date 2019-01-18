Schließen

The complete mitochondrial genome of a European fire-bellied toad (Bombina bombina) from Germany

  • The European fire-bellied toad, Bombina bombina, is a small aquatic toad belonging to the family Bombinatoridae. The species is native to the lowlands of Central and Eastern Europe, where population numbers have been in decline in recent past decades. Here, we present the first complete mitochondrial genome of the endangered European fire-bellied toad from Northern Germany recovered using iterative mapping. Phylogenetic analyses including other representatives of the Bombinatoridae placed our German specimen as sister to a Polish B. bombina sequence with high support. This finding is congruent with the postulated Pleistocene history of the species. Our complete mitochondrial genome represents an important resource for further population analysis of the European fire-bellied toad, especially those found within Germany.

Author:Binia De Cahsan, Michael V Westbury, Hauke Drews, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND
Tag:Fire-bellied toad; conservation genetics; mitogenome; population delimitation
Bombina bombina
Source:Mitochondrial DNA Part B 4 (2019) 1, S. 498–500 DOI: 10.1080/23802359.2018.1547143
