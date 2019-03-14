Coherence and structure in aphasic and non-aphasic spoken discourse Kohärenz und Struktur im aphasischen und nicht-aphasischen gesprochenen Diskurs

Anastasia Linnik Discourse production is crucial for communicative success and is in the core of aphasia assessment and treatment. Coherence differentiates discourse from a series of utterances/sentences; it is internal unity and connectedness, and, as such, perhaps the most inherent property of discourse. It is unclear whether people with aphasia, who experience various language production difficulties, preserve the ability to produce coherent discourse. A more general question of how coherence is established and represented linguistically has been addressed in the literature, yet remains unanswered. This dissertation presents an investigation of discourse production in aphasia and the linguistic mechanisms of establishing coherence.

Die Diskursproduktion ist entscheidend für den kommunikativen Erfolg und ist ausschlaggebend für die Diagnostik und Behandlung von Aphasie. Durch Kohärenz wird eine Reihe von Äußerungen oder Sätzen zum Diskurs. Kohärenz stellt die innere Einheit und Verbundenheit eines Textes dar und ist damit vielleicht die zentrale Eigenschaft des Diskurses. Es ist unklar, ob Menschen mit Aphasie, die Schwierigkeiten bei der Sprachproduktion haben, die Fähigkeit bewahren, einen kohärenten Diskurs zu konstruieren. Die Frage, was genau Sprache kohärent macht, wurde in der Literatur behandelt, ist aber nicht vollständig verstanden. Diese Dissertation stellt eine Untersuchung der aphasischen Diskursproduktion und der linguistischen Mechanismen zur Herstellung von Kohärenz dar.