Schließen

Commentary : The Developmental Trajectory of the Operational Momentum Effect

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Martin H. FischerORCiDGND, Alex MiklashevskyORCiD, Samuel Shaki
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.02259
ISSN:1664-1078
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in Psychology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/11/21
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/01/18
Tag:SNARC effect; embodied cognition; mental arithmetic; numerical cognition; operational momentum
Volume:9
Pagenumber:3
Note:
A Commentary on The Developmental Trajectory of the Operational Momentum Effect by Pinheiro-Chagas, P., Didino, D., Haase, V. G., Wood, G., and Knops, A. (2018). Front. Psychol. 9:1062 doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2018.01062
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2018_81
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 502

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo