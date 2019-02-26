Die HPI Schul-Cloud
- Die digitale Transformation durchdringt alle gesellschaftlichen Ebenen und Felder, nicht zuletzt auch das Bildungssystem. Dieses ist auf die Veränderungen kaum vorbereitet und begegnet ihnen vor allem auf Basis des Eigenengagements seiner Lehrer*innen. Strukturelle Reaktionen auf den Mangel an qualitativ hochwertigen Fortbildungen, auf schlecht ausgestattete Unterrichtsräume und nicht professionell gewartete Computersysteme gibt es erst seit kurzem. Doch auch wenn Beharrungskräfte unter Pädagog*innen verbreitet sind, erfordert die Transformation des Systems Schule auch eine neue Mentalität und neue Arbeits- und Kooperationsformen. Zeitgemäßer Unterricht benötigt moderne Technologie und zeitgemäße IT-Architekturen. Nur Systeme, die für Lehrer*innen und Schüler*innen problemlos verfügbar, benutzerfreundlich zu bedienen und didaktisch flexibel einsetzbar sind, finden in Schulen Akzeptanz. Hierfür haben wir die HPI Schul-Cloud entwickelt. Sie ermöglicht den einfachen Zugang zu neuesten, professionell gewartetenDie digitale Transformation durchdringt alle gesellschaftlichen Ebenen und Felder, nicht zuletzt auch das Bildungssystem. Dieses ist auf die Veränderungen kaum vorbereitet und begegnet ihnen vor allem auf Basis des Eigenengagements seiner Lehrer*innen. Strukturelle Reaktionen auf den Mangel an qualitativ hochwertigen Fortbildungen, auf schlecht ausgestattete Unterrichtsräume und nicht professionell gewartete Computersysteme gibt es erst seit kurzem. Doch auch wenn Beharrungskräfte unter Pädagog*innen verbreitet sind, erfordert die Transformation des Systems Schule auch eine neue Mentalität und neue Arbeits- und Kooperationsformen. Zeitgemäßer Unterricht benötigt moderne Technologie und zeitgemäße IT-Architekturen. Nur Systeme, die für Lehrer*innen und Schüler*innen problemlos verfügbar, benutzerfreundlich zu bedienen und didaktisch flexibel einsetzbar sind, finden in Schulen Akzeptanz. Hierfür haben wir die HPI Schul-Cloud entwickelt. Sie ermöglicht den einfachen Zugang zu neuesten, professionell gewarteten Anwendungen, verschiedensten digitalen Medien, die Vernetzung verschiedener Lernorte und den rechtssicheren Einsatz von Kommunikations- und Kollaborationstools. Die Entwicklung der HPI Schul-Cloud ist umso notwendiger, als dass rechtliche Anforderungen - insbesondere aus der Datenschutzgrundverordnung der EU herrührend - den Einsatz von Cloud-Anwendungen, die in der Arbeitswelt verbreitet sind, in Schulen unmöglich machen. Im Bildungsbereich verbreitete Anwendungen sind größtenteils technisch veraltet und nicht benutzerfreundlich. Dies nötigt die Bundesländer zu kostspieligen Eigenentwicklungen mit Aufwänden im zweistelligen Millionenbereich - Projekte die teilweise gescheitert sind. Dank der modularen Micro-Service-Architektur können die Bundesländer zukünftig auf die HPI Schul-Cloud als technische Grundlage für ihre Eigen- oder Gemeinschaftsprojekte zurückgreifen. Hierfür gilt es, eine nachhaltige Struktur für die Weiterentwicklung der Open-Source-Software HPI Schul-Cloud zu schaffen. Dieser Bericht beschreibt den Entwicklungsstand und die weiteren Perspektiven des Projekts HPI Schul-Cloud im Januar 2019. 96 Schulen deutschlandweit nutzen die HPI Schul-Cloud, bereitgestellt durch das Hasso-Plattner-Institut. Weitere 45 Schulen und Studienseminare nutzen die Niedersächsische Bildungscloud, die technisch auf der HPI Schul-Cloud basiert. Das vom Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung geförderte Projekt läuft in der gegenwärtigen Roll-Out-Phase bis zum 31. Juli 2021. Gemeinsam mit unserem Kooperationspartner MINT-EC streben wir an, die HPI Schul-Cloud möglichst an allen Schulen des Netzwerks einzusetzen.…
- Digital transformation affects all social levels and fields, as well as the education system. It is hardly prepared for the changes and meets them primarily on the basis of the personal commitment of its teachers. Structural reactions to the lack of high-quality further training, poorly equipped classrooms and computer systems that are not professionally maintained have only recently emerged. However, while persistent efforts among educators are also widespread, the transformation of the school system requires a new mindset and new forms of work and cooperation. Contemporary teaching requires modern technology and modern IT architectures. Only systems that are effortlessly available for teachers and students, user-friendly and didactically flexible will find acceptance in schools. For this purpose, we have developed the HPI Schul-Cloud. It provides easy access to the latest professionally maintained applications, a wide variety of digital media, the networking of different learning locations and the legally compliant use ofDigital transformation affects all social levels and fields, as well as the education system. It is hardly prepared for the changes and meets them primarily on the basis of the personal commitment of its teachers. Structural reactions to the lack of high-quality further training, poorly equipped classrooms and computer systems that are not professionally maintained have only recently emerged. However, while persistent efforts among educators are also widespread, the transformation of the school system requires a new mindset and new forms of work and cooperation. Contemporary teaching requires modern technology and modern IT architectures. Only systems that are effortlessly available for teachers and students, user-friendly and didactically flexible will find acceptance in schools. For this purpose, we have developed the HPI Schul-Cloud. It provides easy access to the latest professionally maintained applications, a wide variety of digital media, the networking of different learning locations and the legally compliant use of communication and collaboration tools. The development of the HPI Schul-Cloud is all the more necessary because legal requirements - particularly those arising from the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) - make it impossible to use cloud applications, which are common in modern working places, in schools. The most common educational applications are to a large degree technically outdated and not user-friendly. This deficiency forces federal states to develop their own costly applications with expenses in the tens of millions - projects that have partly failed. Thanks to the modular micro-service architecture, the federal states will be able to use the HPI Schul-Cloud as the technical basis for their own or joint projects in the future. The aim here is to create a sustainable structure for the further development of the open source software HPI Schul-Cloud. This report describes the development status and further perspectives of the HPI Schul-Cloud project in January 2019. 96 schools across Germany use the HPI Schul-Cloud, provided by the Hasso-Plattner-Institute. A further 45 schools and study seminars use the Niedersächsische Bildungscloud, which is technically based on the HPI Schul-Cloud. The project, which is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, is currently being rolled out until July 31, 2021. Together with our cooperation partner MINT-EC we aim to use the HPI Schul-Cloud possibly at all schools in the network.…
