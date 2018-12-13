Schließen

Strong defocusing of molecular reaction times results from an interplay of geometry and reaction control

  Textbook concepts of diffusion-versus kinetic-control are well-defined for reaction-kinetics involving macroscopic concentrations of diffusive reactants that are adequately described by rate-constants—the inverse of the mean-first-passage-time to the reaction-event. In contradiction, an open important question is whether the mean-first-passage-time alone is a sufficient measure for biochemical reactions that involve nanomolar reactant concentrations. Here, using a simple yet generic, exactly solvable model we study the effect of diffusion and chemical reaction-limitations on the full reaction-time distribution. We show that it has a complex structure with four distinct regimes delineated by three characteristic time scales spanning a window of several decades. Consequently, the reaction-times are defocused: no unique time-scale characterises the reaction-process, diffusion- and kinetic-control can no longer be disentangled, and it is imperative to know the full reaction-time distribution. We introduce the concepts of geometry- and reaction-control, and also quantify each regime by calculating the corresponding reaction depth.

Author:Denis S. Grebenkov, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Gleb Oshanin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s42004-018-0096-x
ISSN:2399-3669
Parent Title (English):Communications Chemistry
Publisher:Macmillan Publishers Limited
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/12/13
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/01/15
Volume:1
Pagenumber:12
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2018_82
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 527

