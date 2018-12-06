Matters of Interpretation
- This article analyses, from a methodological and theoretical perspective, how international legal method deals with change. Section 2 sets the stage, develops a legal perspective on change of norms and values in the international legal order and distinguishes between structural change and norm change. This is followed in sections 3 and 4 by an examination of doctrinal categories that provide techniques to process change in international legal practice. International legal method is equipped with several techniques to process—and to conceptualize and evaluate—change: ‘Formal’ norm change is a matter of the doctrine of sources. International law can also change ‘informally’ through the shifting meaning of norm texts. Both formal and informal change is a matter of interpretation. Therefore, section 5 aims at theorizing interpretive change. It examines the relationship between the sources of law and legal interpretation as categories of change and analyses theoretical perceptions of interpretive change.
|Author:
|Thomas KleinleinORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-422871
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42287
|ISSN:
|2509-3770
|ISSN:
|2509-3762
|Parent Title (English):
|KFG Working Paper Series
|Subtitle (English):
|How to Conceptualize and Evaluate Change of Norms and Values in the International Legal Order
|Series (Serial Number):
|KFG Working Paper Series (24)
|Document Type:
|Working Paper
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/12/06
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/01/14
|Issue:
|24
|Pagenumber:
|22
|Source:
|First publication of the paper: DOI https://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3292051
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer Review:
|Nicht referiert
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht