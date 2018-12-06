Schließen

Matters of Interpretation

  • This article analyses, from a methodological and theoretical perspective, how international legal method deals with change. Section 2 sets the stage, develops a legal perspective on change of norms and values in the international legal order and distinguishes between structural change and norm change. This is followed in sections 3 and 4 by an examination of doctrinal categories that provide techniques to process change in international legal practice. International legal method is equipped with several techniques to process—and to conceptualize and evaluate—change: ‘Formal’ norm change is a matter of the doctrine of sources. International law can also change ‘informally’ through the shifting meaning of norm texts. Both formal and informal change is a matter of interpretation. Therefore, section 5 aims at theorizing interpretive change. It examines the relationship between the sources of law and legal interpretation as categories of change and analyses theoretical perceptions of interpretive change.

Download full text files

  • kfg_wps24.pdfeng
    (1021KB)

    SHA-1:a462e182f71ddd1d0e0c3a16a9dee36d983375d8

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Thomas KleinleinORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-422871
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42287
ISSN:2509-3770
ISSN:2509-3762
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Subtitle (English):How to Conceptualize and Evaluate Change of Norms and Values in the International Legal Order
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (24)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/12/06
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/14
Issue:24
Pagenumber:22
Source:First publication of the paper: DOI https://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3292051
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo