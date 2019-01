Entwicklung von Markierungsreagenzien für die bildgebende Diagnostik

Labeling of intracellular structures using appropriate reagents allows diagnostic imaging of such structures in living organisms. This procedure, also known as ‘cell-tracking’, can be applied in various fields of basic research, e.g. for development of cellular therapies, understanding of pathological processes such as metastasis as well as monitoring of therapeutic strategies. In recent years, cellular therapies involving stem cells have gained increasing importance for they promise great potential in the regeneration of damaged tissue associated with various diseases such as Parkinson’s disease or Type 1 diabetes. However, to enable the development of a cell-based therapy, information regarding the in vivo ability of administered cells to migrate to the organ of their origin (homing potential), the cell physiology and the risk of potential inflammation is essential. The objective of the present thesis was the synthesis of labeling reagents that not only enable efficient cell labeling, but also allow tracking of the labeled

Labeling of intracellular structures using appropriate reagents allows diagnostic imaging of such structures in living organisms. This procedure, also known as ‘cell-tracking’, can be applied in various fields of basic research, e.g. for development of cellular therapies, understanding of pathological processes such as metastasis as well as monitoring of therapeutic strategies. In recent years, cellular therapies involving stem cells have gained increasing importance for they promise great potential in the regeneration of damaged tissue associated with various diseases such as Parkinson’s disease or Type 1 diabetes. However, to enable the development of a cell-based therapy, information regarding the in vivo ability of administered cells to migrate to the organ of their origin (homing potential), the cell physiology and the risk of potential inflammation is essential. The objective of the present thesis was the synthesis of labeling reagents that not only enable efficient cell labeling, but also allow tracking of the labeled cells via magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and laser ablation inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (LA-ICP-MS). MRI offers the ability to non-invasively track the labeled cells in vivo, whereas LA-ICP-MS allows subsequent ex vivo analysis of biopsy samples. To this end, two different types of labeling reagents were synthesized containing the contrast-enhancing element gadolinium (Gd). Gd is perfectly suited for MRI due to its high magnetic moment and, since it does not occur naturally in biomolecules, the Gd-containing labelling reagents could additionally be investigated with regard to their cell labeling and bioimaging efficacy using LA-ICP-MS. Synthesis of a macromolecular labeling reagent was performed by functionalization of the commercially available dendrimer G5-PAMAM with the chelator DOTA, which subsequently allows complexation of Gd3+-ions. A second nanoparticulate labeling reagent was synthesized via a solvothermal route which yielded in Ln:GdVO4 nanocrystals having a functional shell of polyacrylic acid. Doping of these nanocrystals with different lanthanides (Ln=Eu, Tb) demonstrated their fundamental capability for multiple implementation with LA-ICP-MS. All synthesized labeling reagents showed suitable biocompatibility and r1-relativities, indicating their potential for application as in vivo preclinical MR imaging agents. The cell labeling efficacy of the synthesized reagents was investigated in both cancer and stem cell lines, whereby both cell types showed efficient intracellular uptake. After cell labelling, in vitro MRI of cell phantoms indicated that the nanocrystalline-labelled cells portrayed a significantly higher contrast enhancement, in comparison to labelling with the commercially available MRI agent, Magnevist. Bioimaging of the nanocrystalline-labelled cells with LA-ICP-MS enabled resolutions of up to 4 µm laser spot size to be achieved since the high labelling efficacy allowed high signal intensities to be observed. On the other hand, measurements of dendrimer-labelled cells could be performed up to resolutions of 12 µm laser spot size. Evaluation of the different labelling reagents showed that the one based on nanocrystals could be synthesized more cost effectively, with greater yields and resulted in a higher cell labelling efficacy, demonstrating a superior aptitude for cell-tracking applications. Consequently, the nanocrystalline labeling reagent was selected for conjugation with antibodies, which in turn enables in vitro ICP-MS-based immunohistochemistry detection as well as in vivo molecular imaging.

