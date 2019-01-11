Synthesis and characterization of superstructures based on gold nanotriangles
|Author:
|Ferenc Liebig
|Referee:
|Michael U. Kumke, Michael Gradzielski
|Advisor:
|Joachim Koetz, Helmut Schlaad
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/10/23
|Release Date:
|2019/01/11
|Pagenumber:
|136
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften