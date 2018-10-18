Schließen

Crossover from anomalous to normal diffusion

  Abstract The emerging diffusive dynamics in many complex systems show a characteristic crossover behaviour from anomalous to normal diffusion which is otherwise fitted by two independent power-laws. A prominent example for a subdiffusive–diffusive crossover are viscoelastic systems such as lipid bilayer membranes, while superdiffusive–diffusive crossovers occur in systems of actively moving biological cells. We here consider the general dynamics of a stochastic particle driven by so-called tempered fractional Gaussian noise, that is noise with Gaussian amplitude and power-law correlations, which are cut off at some mesoscopic time scale. Concretely we consider such noise with built-in exponential or power-law tempering, driving an overdamped Langevin equation (fractional Brownian motion) and fractional Langevin equation motion. We derive explicit expressions for the mean squared displacement and correlation functions, including different shapes of the crossover behaviour depending on the concrete tempering, and discuss the physical meaning of the tempering. In the case of power-law tempering we also find a crossover behaviour from faster to slower superdiffusion and slower to faster subdiffusion. As a direct application of our model we demonstrate that the obtained dynamics quantitatively describes the subdiffusion–diffusion and subdiffusion–subdiffusion crossover in lipid bilayer systems. We also show that a model of tempered fractional Brownian motion recently proposed by Sabzikar and Meerschaert leads to physically very different behaviour with a seemingly paradoxical ballistic long time scaling.

Metadaten
Author:Daniel Molina-Garcia, Trifce Sandev, Hadiseh Safdari, Gianni Pagnini, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1367-2630/aae4b2
ISSN:1367-2630
Parent Title (English):New Journal of Physics
Subtitle (English):truncated power-law noise correlations and applications to dynamics in lipid bilayers
Publisher:IOP Publishing Ltd
Place of publication:London und Bad Honnef
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/10/18
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/01/15
Tag:anomalous diffusion; lipid bilayer membrane dynamics; truncated power-law correlated noise
Volume:20
Pagenumber:28
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2018_61
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 507

