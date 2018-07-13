Schließen

The Functions of Law and Their Challenges

  • This paper illustrates the functional and conceptual variances of law in different contexts. Whereas legal actors on the international level might normatively aim for law to have a similar effect to that of domestic law, the way in which international and supranational law can fulfil these potential functions is different. Accordingly, this paper argues that an awareness with regard to the particularities and challenges that the potential functions of law encounter in the international and supranational context is needed. Moreover, it suggests an analytical lens to conceptually frame and locate current developments, offering a broader perspective on, or even an element of explication for, the apparent crisis that law is currently facing on the international and supranational scale. After describing the potential functions of law on an abstract scale and grouping them into analytical categories, the paper uses these categories as a lens in order to assess in which way international law can fulfil these potential functions, whereThis paper illustrates the functional and conceptual variances of law in different contexts. Whereas legal actors on the international level might normatively aim for law to have a similar effect to that of domestic law, the way in which international and supranational law can fulfil these potential functions is different. Accordingly, this paper argues that an awareness with regard to the particularities and challenges that the potential functions of law encounter in the international and supranational context is needed. Moreover, it suggests an analytical lens to conceptually frame and locate current developments, offering a broader perspective on, or even an element of explication for, the apparent crisis that law is currently facing on the international and supranational scale. After describing the potential functions of law on an abstract scale and grouping them into analytical categories, the paper uses these categories as a lens in order to assess in which way international law can fulfil these potential functions, where priorities regarding certain functions might differ and where some aspects of these functions are challenged when law is made and applied in the international and supranational sphere.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • kfg_wps17.pdfeng
    (1034KB)

    SHA-1:3b32a5d0321d0405d889feb21e87bd63de135aca

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Dana BurchardtORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-422318
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42231
ISSN:2509-3770
ISSN:2509-3762
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Subtitle (English):The Differentiated Functionality of International Law
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (17)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/13
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/10
Issue:17
Pagenumber:29
Source:First publication of the paper: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3200940
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo