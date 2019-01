Effects of algae on microbial carbon cycling in freshwaters

Microbial processing of organic matter (OM) in the freshwater biosphere is a key component of global biogeochemical cycles. Freshwaters receive and process valuable amounts of leaf OM from their terrestrial landscape. These terrestrial subsidies provide an essential source of energy and nutrients to the aquatic environment as a function of heterotrophic processing by fungi and bacteria. Particularly in freshwaters with low in-situ primary production from algae (microalgae, cyanobacteria), microbial turnover of leaf OM significantly contributes to the productivity and functioning of freshwater ecosystems and not least their contribution to global carbon cycling. Based on differences in their chemical composition, it is believed that leaf OM is less bioavailable to microbial heterotrophs than OM photosynthetically produced by algae. Especially particulate leaf OM, consisting predominantly of structurally complex and aromatic polymers, is assumed highly resistant to enzymatic breakdown by microbial heterotrophs. However, recent

Microbial processing of organic matter (OM) in the freshwater biosphere is a key component of global biogeochemical cycles. Freshwaters receive and process valuable amounts of leaf OM from their terrestrial landscape. These terrestrial subsidies provide an essential source of energy and nutrients to the aquatic environment as a function of heterotrophic processing by fungi and bacteria. Particularly in freshwaters with low in-situ primary production from algae (microalgae, cyanobacteria), microbial turnover of leaf OM significantly contributes to the productivity and functioning of freshwater ecosystems and not least their contribution to global carbon cycling. Based on differences in their chemical composition, it is believed that leaf OM is less bioavailable to microbial heterotrophs than OM photosynthetically produced by algae. Especially particulate leaf OM, consisting predominantly of structurally complex and aromatic polymers, is assumed highly resistant to enzymatic breakdown by microbial heterotrophs. However, recent research has demonstrated that OM produced by algae promotes the heterotrophic breakdown of leaf OM in aquatic ecosystems, with profound consequences for the metabolism of leaf carbon (C) within microbial food webs. In my thesis, I aimed at investigating the underlying mechanisms of this so called priming effect of algal OM on the use of leaf C in natural microbial communities, focusing on fungi and bacteria. The works of my thesis underline that algal OM provides highly bioavailable compounds to the microbial community that are quickly assimilated by bacteria (Paper II). The substrate composition of OM pools determines the proportion of fungi and bacteria within the microbial community (Paper I). Thereby, the fraction of algae OM in the aquatic OM pool stimulates the activity and hence contribution of bacterial communities to leaf C turnover by providing an essential energy and nutrient source for the assimilation of the structural complex leaf OM substrate. On the contrary, the assimilation of algal OM remains limited for fungal communities as a function of nutrient competition between fungi and bacteria (Paper I, II). In addition, results provide evidence that environmental conditions determine the strength of interactions between microalgae and heterotrophic bacteria during leaf OM decomposition (Paper I, III). However, the stimulatory effect of algal photoautotrophic activities on leaf C turnover remained significant even under highly dynamic environmental conditions, highlighting their functional role for ecosystem processes (Paper III). The results of my thesis provide insights into the mechanisms by which algae affect the microbial turnover of leaf C in freshwaters. This in turn contributes to a better understanding of the function of algae in freshwater biogeochemical cycles, especially with regard to their interaction with the heterotrophic community.

…