Entwicklung und Charakterisierung optischer Biosensorplattformen basierend auf photonischen Kristallen und Faser-Bragg-Gitter
Development and characterization of optical biosensor platforms based on photonic crystalls and fiber Bragg gratings
- In dieser Arbeit steht die Entwicklung einer Sensorplattform für biochemische Anwendungen, welche auf einem optischen Detektionsprinzips beruht, im Vordergrund. Während der Entwicklung wurden zwei komplementäre Konzeptideen behandelt, zum einen ein Sensor, der auf photonischen Kristallen und Wellenleiterstrukturen basiert und zum anderen einen faserbasierten Sensor, der chemisch modifizierte Faser-Bragg-Gitter enthält. Das optische Detektionsprinzip in beiden Sensorideen ist die resultierende Brechungsindexänderung als messbare physikochemische Kenngröße. Das aus der Natur bekannte Phänomen der photonischen Kristalle, das u. a. bei Opalen und bei Schmetterlingen zu finden ist, wurde bereits 1887 von Lord Rayleigh beschrieben. Er beschrieb die optischen Eigenschaften von periodischen mehrschichtigen Filmen, welche als vereinfachtes Modell eines eindimensionalen photonischen Kristalls verstanden werden können. Er beschrieb die optischen Eigenschaften von periodischen mehrschichtigen Filmen, welche als vereinfachtes Modell eines eindimensionalen photonischen Kristalls verstanden werden können. Die Periodizität der Brechungsindexänderung resultiert in einem optischen Filter für Frequenzen in einem bestimmten spektralen Bereich, weshalb dann dort keine Lichtausbreitung mehr möglich ist. Wird dieses System aber durch eine Defektstelle in der Brechungsindexperiodizität gestört, sodass daraus zwei perfekt periodische Systeme entstehen, ist die Lichtausbreitung für eine bestimmte Frequenz dennoch möglich. In der Folge resultiert daraus ein schmalbandiges Signal im Transmissionsspektrum. Die erlaubte Frequenz ist dabei u. a. abhängig vom Brechungsindexunterschied des periodischen Systems, d.h. Veränderung des Brechungsindexes einer Schicht führt zu einer spektralen Verschiebung der erlaubten Frequenz, dadurch kann dieses Sensorkonzept für biochemische Sensorik ausgenutzt werden [1]. Diese Entwicklung des auf photonischen Kristallen basierenden Sensors war eine Kooperation mit dem Industriepartner „Nanoplus GmbH“. In der Doktorarbeit wurden Simulationen und praktischen Arbeiten zur Designentwicklung des Sensors und die Arbeiten an einem ersten Modellaufbau für die biochemischen Anwendungen durchgeführt. Für den faserbasierten Sensor wurden Faser-Bragg-Gitter in den Faserkern hineingeschrieben. Hill et al. entdeckten 1978, dass solche Gitterstrukturen genau wie photonische Kristalle als optische Filter fungieren [2]. Die Gitter bestehen dabei aus Änderungen des Brechungsindexes im Faserkern. Im Laufe der nächsten vierzig Jahren wurden verschiedene Einschreibetechniken und Gitterstrukturen entwickelt, weshalb die Eigenschaften der jeweiligen Gitterstrukturen variieren. Eine solche Gitterstruktur sind u. a. die Faser-Bragg-Gitter, deren Gitterperiode, d. h. die Abstände der Brechungsindexmodifikationen, sich im Nanometer- bis Mikrometerbereich befinden. Aufgrund der kleinen Gitterperiode wird eine rückwärtsführende Welle im Kern für eine bestimmte Frequenz bzw. Wellenlänge, der Bragg-Wellenlänge, erzeugt. Im Endeffekt resultiert daraus ein schmalbandiges Signal sowohl im Transmissionsspektrum, als auch im Reflexionsspektrum. Die Resonanzwellenlänge ist dabei proportional zu der Gitterperiode und dem effektiven Brechungsindex, welcher vom Brechungsindex des Kerns und des kernumgebenen Materials abhängig ist. Letztlich eignet sich diese Technik für physikochemische Sensorik. Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit wurden die Gitter mit Hilfe einer relativen neuen Herstellungsmethode in die Fasern geschrieben [3]. Anschließend stand die Entwicklung eines Biosensors im Vordergrund, wobei zunächst ein Protokoll zum Ätzen der Faser mit Flusssäure entwickelt worden ist, dass das System sensitiv zum umgebenen Brechungsindex macht. Am Ende wurde ein Modellaufbau realisiert, indem ein Modellsystem, hier die Detektion vom C-reaktiven Protein mittels spezifischen einzelsträngigen DNS-Aptameren, erfolgreich getestet und quantifiziert worden ist. 1 Mandal, S.; Erickson, D. Nanoscale Optofluidic Sensor Arrays. Opt. Express 2008, 16 (3), 1623–1631. 2 Hill, K. O.; Fujii, Y.; Johnson, D. C.; Kawasaki, B. S. Photosensitivity in Optical Fiber Waveguides: Application to Reflection Filter Fabrication. Appl. Phys. Lett. 1978, 32 (10), 647–649. 3 Martínez, A.; Dubov, M.; Khrushchev, I.; Bennion, I. Direct Writing of Fibre Bragg Gratings by Femtosecond Laser. Electron. Lett. 2004, 40 (19), 1170.…
In this thesis, the development of a sensor platform for biochemical applications based on an optical detection principle is in the foreground. Two complementary concept ideas address during development, one based on photonic crystals next to waveguide structures and on the other with a fiber-based sensor containing chemically modified fiber Bragg gratings. The optical detection principle in both sensor ideas is the resulting refractive index change as a measurable physicochemical parameter. Lord Rayleigh described the well-known phenomenon of photonic crystals, which can be found among others in opals and butterflies, already in 1887. He described the optical properties of periodic multilayer films, which can be understood as a simplified model of a one-dimensional photonic crystal. The periodicity of the refractive index change results in an optical filter for frequencies in a certain spectral range, which is why no light propagation is possible there. However, if this is disturbed by a defect point in the refractive index periodicity, resulting in two perfectly periodic systems, the light propagation for a given frequency is still possible. This results in a narrowband signal in the transmission spectrum. The permitted frequency is dependent, inter alia, on the refractive index difference of the periodic system, that is, changing the refractive index of a layer leads to a spectral shift of the permitted frequency, thereby this sensor concept can be exploit for biochemical sensors [1]. This development of the sensor based on photonic crystals was a cooperation with the industrial partner "Nanoplus GmbH". In the doctoral thesis, simulations and practical work for the design development of the sensor and the work on a first model set-up for the biochemical applications were carried out. For the fiber-based sensor, fiber Bragg gratings were written into the fiber core. Hill et al. discovered in 1978 that such lattice structures act as optical filters just like photonic crystals [2]. The gratings consist of changes in the refractive index in the fiber core. Over the next forty years, various inscription techniques and lattice structures have been developed, which is why the properties of the respective lattice structures vary. Such a lattice structure include the fiber Bragg gratings whose grating period, that is, the distances of the refractive index modifications, are in the nanometer to micrometer range. Due to the small grating period, a backward wave is generated in the core for a particular frequency, the Bragg wavelength. Ultimately, this results in a narrowband signal in both in the transmission spectrum, as well as in the reflection spectrum. The resonant wavelength is proportional to the grating period and the effective refractive index, which depends on the refractive index of the core and the core-surrounded material. Ultimately, this technique is suitable for physicochemical sensors. In this thesis, the gratings were written into the fibers using a relatively new manufacturing method [3]. Subsequently, the development of a biosensor was in the the foreground, whereby first a protocol for the etching of the fiber with hydrofluoric acid was developed, which makes the system sensitive to the surrounded refractive index. In the end, a model design was realized by successfully testing and quantifying a model system, here the detection of the C-reactive protein by means of specific single-stranded DNA aptamers. 1 Mandal, S.; Erickson, D. Nanoscale Optofluidic Sensor Arrays. Opt. Express 2008, 16 (3), 1623–1631. 2 Hill, K. O.; Fujii, Y.; Johnson, D. C.; Kawasaki, B. S. Photosensitivity in Optical Fiber Waveguides: Application to Reflection Filter Fabrication. Appl. Phys. Lett. 1978, 32 (10), 647–649. 3 Martínez, A.; Dubov, M.; Khrushchev, I.; Bennion, I. Direct Writing of Fibre Bragg Gratings by Femtosecond Laser. Electron. Lett. 2004, 40 (19), 1170.
