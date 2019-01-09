Entwicklung und Charakterisierung optischer Biosensorplattformen basierend auf photonischen Kristallen und Faser-Bragg-Gitter

In this thesis, the development of a sensor platform for biochemical applications based on an optical detection principle is in the foreground. Two complementary concept ideas address during development, one based on photonic crystals next to waveguide structures and on the other with a fiber-based sensor containing chemically modified fiber Bragg gratings. The optical detection principle in both sensor ideas is the resulting refractive index change as a measurable physicochemical parameter. Lord Rayleigh described the well-known phenomenon of photonic crystals, which can be found among others in opals and butterflies, already in 1887. He described the optical properties of periodic multilayer films, which can be understood as a simplified model of a one-dimensional photonic crystal. The periodicity of the refractive index change results in an optical filter for frequencies in a certain spectral range, which is why no light propagation is possible there. However, if this is disturbed by a defect point in the refractive index

In this thesis, the development of a sensor platform for biochemical applications based on an optical detection principle is in the foreground. Two complementary concept ideas address during development, one based on photonic crystals next to waveguide structures and on the other with a fiber-based sensor containing chemically modified fiber Bragg gratings. The optical detection principle in both sensor ideas is the resulting refractive index change as a measurable physicochemical parameter. Lord Rayleigh described the well-known phenomenon of photonic crystals, which can be found among others in opals and butterflies, already in 1887. He described the optical properties of periodic multilayer films, which can be understood as a simplified model of a one-dimensional photonic crystal. The periodicity of the refractive index change results in an optical filter for frequencies in a certain spectral range, which is why no light propagation is possible there. However, if this is disturbed by a defect point in the refractive index periodicity, resulting in two perfectly periodic systems, the light propagation for a given frequency is still possible. This results in a narrowband signal in the transmission spectrum. The permitted frequency is dependent, inter alia, on the refractive index difference of the periodic system, that is, changing the refractive index of a layer leads to a spectral shift of the permitted frequency, thereby this sensor concept can be exploit for biochemical sensors [1]. This development of the sensor based on photonic crystals was a cooperation with the industrial partner “Nanoplus GmbH“. In the doctoral thesis, simulations and practical work for the design development of the sensor and the work on a first model set-up for the biochemical applications were carried out. For the fiber-based sensor, fiber Bragg gratings were written into the fiber core. Hill et al. discovered in 1978 that such lattice structures act as optical filters just like photonic crystals [2]. The gratings consist of changes in the refractive index in the fiber core. Over the next forty years, various inscription techniques and lattice structures have been developed, which is why the properties of the respective lattice structures vary. Such a lattice structure include the fiber Bragg gratings whose grating period, that is, the distances of the refractive index modifications, are in the nanometer to micrometer range. Due to the small grating period, a backward wave is generated in the core for a particular frequency, the Bragg wavelength. Ultimately, this results in a narrowband signal in both in the transmission spectrum, as well as in the reflection spectrum. The resonant wavelength is proportional to the grating period and the effective refractive index, which depends on the refractive index of the core and the core-surrounded material. Ultimately, this technique is suitable for physicochemical sensors. In this thesis, the gratings were written into the fibers using a relatively new manufacturing method [3]. Subsequently, the development of a biosensor was in the the foreground, whereby first a protocol for the etching of the fiber with hydrofluoric acid was developed, which makes the system sensitive to the surrounded refractive index. In the end, a model design was realized by successfully testing and quantifying a model system, here the detection of the C-reactive protein by means of specific single-stranded DNA aptamers. 1 Mandal, S.; Erickson, D. Nanoscale Optofluidic Sensor Arrays. Opt. Express 2008, 16 (3), 1623–1631. 2 Hill, K. O.; Fujii, Y.; Johnson, D. C.; Kawasaki, B. S. Photosensitivity in Optical Fiber Waveguides: Application to Reflection Filter Fabrication. Appl. Phys. Lett. 1978, 32 (10), 647–649. 3 Martínez, A.; Dubov, M.; Khrushchev, I.; Bennion, I. Direct Writing of Fibre Bragg Gratings by Femtosecond Laser. Electron. Lett. 2004, 40 (19), 1170.

