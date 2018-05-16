Analytical Presentation of the Comments and Observations by States on Draft Article 7, Paragraph 1, of the ILC Draft Articles on Immunity of State Officials From Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction, United Nations General Assembly, Sixth Committee, 2017
- During its sessions in 2016 and 2017 the UN International Law Commission (ILC) debated the question whether the immunity of State officials from foreign criminal jurisdiction is subject to exceptions for international crimes and provisionally adopted a Draft Article 7 on immunity ratione materiae. The following analytical presentation classifies and documents the reactions of States to draft article 7, paragraph 1, as they have been expressed in the Sixth (Legal) Committee of the General Assembly in 2017.
|Janina Barkholdt, Julian Kulaga
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-422128
|https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3172104
|2509-3770
|2509-3762
|KFG Working Paper Series
|KFG Working Paper Series (14)
|Working Paper
|English
|2018/05/16
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/01/08
|14
|108
|Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Nicht referiert
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht