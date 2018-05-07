Schließen

Certiorari Through the Backdoor?

  • In its Burmych and Others v. Ukraine judgment of October 2017 the European Court of Human Rights has dismissed more than 12.000 applications due to the fact that given that they were not only repetitive in nature, but also mutatis mutandis identical to applications covered by a previous pilot judgment rendered against Ukraine. This raises fundamental issues as to the role of the Court within the human rights protection system established by the ECHR, as well as those concerning the interrelationship between the Court and the Committee of Ministers.

Download full text files

  • kfg_wps13.pdfeng
    (841KB)

    SHA-1:5d9feeec2f7fb2a9c06e390a44772be8c32e98ec

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Geir UlfsteinORCiDGND, Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-422054
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3159051
ISSN:2509-3770
ISSN:2509-3762
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Subtitle (English):The Judgment by the European Court of Human Rights in Burmych and Others v. Ukraine in Perspective
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (13)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/05/07
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/04
Issue:13
Pagenumber:21
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo