Bringing States to Justice for Crimes against Humanity

  • Draft Art. 15 CCAH attempts to strike a balance between State autonomy and robust judicial supervision. It largely follows Article 22 CERD conditioning the jurisdiction of the ICJ on prior negotiations. Hence, the substance of the clause is interpreted in light of the Court’s recent case law, especially Georgia v. Russia. Besides, several issues regarding the scope ratione temporis of the compromissory clause are discussed. The article advances several proposals to further improve the current draft, addressing the missing explicit reference to State responsibility, as well as the relationship between the Court and a possible treaty body, It also proposes to recalibrate the interplay of a requirement of prior negotiations respectively the seizing of a future treaty body on the one hand and provisional measures to be indicated by the Court on the other.

Metadaten
Author:Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Felix Boos
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-422035
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3159024
ISSN:2509-3770
ISSN:2509-3762
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Subtitle (English):The Compromissory Clause in the ILC Draft Convention on Crimes against Humanity
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (12)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/27
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/04
Issue:12
Pagenumber:24
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

