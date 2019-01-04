Synchrotron-based angle-resolved time-of-flight electron spectroscopy for dynamics in dichalogenides
|Author:
|Danilo Kühn
|Advisor:
|Alexander Föhlisch, Oliver Rader, Kai Roßnagel
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/10/17
|Release Date:
|2019/01/04
|Pagenumber:
|147
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik