Schließen

On the characterization of particular orthogroups by disjunctions of identities

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Alexander Jende
Advisor:Jörg Koppitz, Ulrich Knauer, Erkko Lehtonen
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/10/17
Release Date:2019/01/04
Pagenumber:112
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo