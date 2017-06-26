Schließen

The Rule of Law in the 2030 Agenda

  • The rule of law is the cornerstone of the international legal system. This paper shows, through analysis of intergovernmental instruments, statements made by representatives of States, and negotiation records, that the rule of law at the United Nations has become increasingly contested in the past years. More precisely, the argument builds on the process of integrating the notion of the rule of law into the Sustainable Development Goals, adopted in September 2015 in the document Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The main sections set out the background of the rule of law debate at the UN, the elements of the rule of law at the goal- and target-levels in the 2030 Agenda – especially in the SDG 16 –, and evaluate whether the rule of law in this context may be viewed as a normative and universal foundation of international law. The paper concludes, with reflections drawn from the process leading up to the 2030 Agenda and the final outcome document that the rule of law – or at least strong andThe rule of law is the cornerstone of the international legal system. This paper shows, through analysis of intergovernmental instruments, statements made by representatives of States, and negotiation records, that the rule of law at the United Nations has become increasingly contested in the past years. More precisely, the argument builds on the process of integrating the notion of the rule of law into the Sustainable Development Goals, adopted in September 2015 in the document Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The main sections set out the background of the rule of law debate at the UN, the elements of the rule of law at the goal- and target-levels in the 2030 Agenda – especially in the SDG 16 –, and evaluate whether the rule of law in this context may be viewed as a normative and universal foundation of international law. The paper concludes, with reflections drawn from the process leading up to the 2030 Agenda and the final outcome document that the rule of law – or at least strong and precise formulations of the concept – may be in decline in institutional and normative settings. This can be perceived as symptomatic of a broader crisis of the international legal order.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • kfg_wps09.pdfeng
    (1023KB)

    SHA-1:5983d08d7263490ea13216cccaea07a9fc56b931

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Noora ArajärviORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-421906
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.2992016
ISSN:2509-3770
ISSN:2509-3762
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (9)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/06/26
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/03
Tag:Agenda 2030; OWG; SDG 16; SDGs; United Nations; international law; rule of law; sustainable development goals
Issue:9
Pagenumber:34
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo