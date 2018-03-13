Schließen

The International Law Commission and Community Interests

  • The paper looks at community interests in international law from the perspective of the International Law Commission. As the topics of the Commission are diverse, the outcome of its work is often seen as providing a sense of direction regarding general aspects of international law. After defining what he understands by “community interests”, the author looks at both secondary and primary rules of international law, as they have been articulated by the Commission, as well as their relevance for the recognition and implementation of community interests. The picture which emerges only partly fits the widespread narrative of “from self-interest to community interest”. Whereas the Commission has recognized, or developed, certain primary rules which more fully articulate community interests, it has been reluctant to reformulate secondary rules of international law, with the exception of jus cogens. The Commission has more recently rather insisted that the traditional State-consent-oriented secondary rules concerning the formation ofThe paper looks at community interests in international law from the perspective of the International Law Commission. As the topics of the Commission are diverse, the outcome of its work is often seen as providing a sense of direction regarding general aspects of international law. After defining what he understands by “community interests”, the author looks at both secondary and primary rules of international law, as they have been articulated by the Commission, as well as their relevance for the recognition and implementation of community interests. The picture which emerges only partly fits the widespread narrative of “from self-interest to community interest”. Whereas the Commission has recognized, or developed, certain primary rules which more fully articulate community interests, it has been reluctant to reformulate secondary rules of international law, with the exception of jus cogens. The Commission has more recently rather insisted that the traditional State-consent-oriented secondary rules concerning the formation of customary international law and regarding the interpretation of treaties continue to be valid in the face of other actors and forms of action which push towards the recognition of more and thicker community interests.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • kfg_wps07.pdfeng
    (2040KB)

    SHA-1:def28293fb36755457f632d43f1edfce6b5cbc3f

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Georg NolteGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-421875
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3136943
ISSN:2509-3770
ISSN:2509-3762
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (7)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/03/13
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/03
Issue:7
Pagenumber:22
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo