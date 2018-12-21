Thematic role assignment and word order preferences in the child acquisition of Tagalog
Zuweisung thematischer Rollen und Wortstellungspräferenz im kindlichen Spracherwerb von Tagalog
- A critical task in daily communications is identifying who did what to whom in an utterance, or assigning the thematic roles agent and patient in a sentence. This dissertation is concerned with Tagalog-speaking children’s use of word order and morphosyntactic markers for thematic role assignment. It aims to explain children’s difficulties in interpreting sentences with a non-canonical order of arguments (i.e., patient-before-agent) by testing the predictions of the following accounts: the frequency account (Demuth, 1989), the Competition model (MacWhinney & Bates, 1989), and the incremental processing account (Trueswell & Gleitman, 2004). Moreover, the experiments in this dissertation test the influence of a word order strategy in a language like Tagalog, where the thematic roles are always unambiguous in a sentence, due to its verb-initial order and its voice-marking system. In Tagalog’s voice-marking system, the inflection on the verb indicates the thematic role of the noun marked by 'ang.' First, the possible basis for a wordA critical task in daily communications is identifying who did what to whom in an utterance, or assigning the thematic roles agent and patient in a sentence. This dissertation is concerned with Tagalog-speaking children’s use of word order and morphosyntactic markers for thematic role assignment. It aims to explain children’s difficulties in interpreting sentences with a non-canonical order of arguments (i.e., patient-before-agent) by testing the predictions of the following accounts: the frequency account (Demuth, 1989), the Competition model (MacWhinney & Bates, 1989), and the incremental processing account (Trueswell & Gleitman, 2004). Moreover, the experiments in this dissertation test the influence of a word order strategy in a language like Tagalog, where the thematic roles are always unambiguous in a sentence, due to its verb-initial order and its voice-marking system. In Tagalog’s voice-marking system, the inflection on the verb indicates the thematic role of the noun marked by 'ang.' First, the possible basis for a word order strategy in Tagalog was established using a sentence completion experiment given to adults and 5- and 7-year-old children (Chapter 2) and a child-directed speech corpus analysis (Chapter 3). In general, adults and children showed an agent-before-patient preference, although adults’ preference was also affected by sentence voice. Children’s comprehension was then examined through a self-paced listening and picture verification task (Chapter 3) and an eye-tracking and picture selection task (Chapter 4), where word order (agent-initial or patient-initial) and voice (agent voice or patient voice) were manipulated. Offline (i.e., accuracy) and online (i.e., listening times, looks to the target) measures revealed that 5- and 7-year-old Tagalog-speaking children had a bias to interpret the first noun as the agent. Additionally, the use of word order and morphosyntactic markers was found to be modulated by voice. In the agent voice, children relied more on a word order strategy; while in the patient voice, they relied on the morphosyntactic markers. These results are only partially explained by the accounts being tested in this dissertation. Instead, the findings support computational accounts of incremental word prediction and learning such as Chang, Dell, & Bock’s (2006) model.…
- Eine zentrale Anforderung in der täglichen Kommunikation ist es, in Äußerungen zu identifizieren, wer was wem getan hat, sprich, die thematischen Rollen des Agens und Patiens in einem Satz zuzuweisen. Diese Dissertation behandelt die Nutzung der Wortstellung und morphosyntaktischer Markierungen für diese Zuweisung thematischer Rollen durch Tagalog sprechende Kinder. Das Ziel ist es zu klären, wieso Kinder Schwierigkeiten im Verständnis von Sätzen mit nicht-kanonischer Argumentstellung (z.B., Patiens-vor-Agens) haben. Hierfür wurden die Vorhersagen folgender Modelle getestet: der frequenzbasierte Ansatz (Demuth, 1989), das Konkurrenzmodell (Competition Model; MacWhinney & Bates, 1989), und die Annahme inkrementeller Verarbeitung (Trueswell & Gleitman, 2004). In erster Linie untersuchen die durchgeführten Experimente, die Auswirkungen einer möglichen wortstellungsbasierten Strategie in einer Sprache wie Tagalog, in der die thematische Rollen eines Satzes aufgrund der verbinitialen Wortstellung und der transparentenEine zentrale Anforderung in der täglichen Kommunikation ist es, in Äußerungen zu identifizieren, wer was wem getan hat, sprich, die thematischen Rollen des Agens und Patiens in einem Satz zuzuweisen. Diese Dissertation behandelt die Nutzung der Wortstellung und morphosyntaktischer Markierungen für diese Zuweisung thematischer Rollen durch Tagalog sprechende Kinder. Das Ziel ist es zu klären, wieso Kinder Schwierigkeiten im Verständnis von Sätzen mit nicht-kanonischer Argumentstellung (z.B., Patiens-vor-Agens) haben. Hierfür wurden die Vorhersagen folgender Modelle getestet: der frequenzbasierte Ansatz (Demuth, 1989), das Konkurrenzmodell (Competition Model; MacWhinney & Bates, 1989), und die Annahme inkrementeller Verarbeitung (Trueswell & Gleitman, 2004). In erster Linie untersuchen die durchgeführten Experimente, die Auswirkungen einer möglichen wortstellungsbasierten Strategie in einer Sprache wie Tagalog, in der die thematische Rollen eines Satzes aufgrund der verbinitialen Wortstellung und der transparenten Diathesemarkierungen immer eindeutig bestimmbar sind. In der Diathesemarkierung in Tagalog deutet die Flexion am Verb die thematische Rolle des Nomens an, das mit 'ang' markiert ist. Zunächst wurde die mögliche Grundlage einer wortstellungsbasierten Strategie in Tagalog ermittelt. Zu diesem Zweck wurde neben einem Satzvervollständigungsexperiment mit Erwachsenen und 5- und 7-jährigen Kindern (Kapitel 2) auch die Analyse eines kindgerichteten Sprachkorpus durchgeführt. Grundsätzlich wiesen die Erwachsenen und Kinder eine Agens-vor-Patiens-Präferenz auf, wobei die Präferenz der Erwachsenen durch die Satzdiathese beeinflusst wurde. Die Verständnisfähigkeiten der Kinder wurde mithilfe einer selbstgesteuerten Hör- und Bildverifizierungsaufgabe (Kapitel 3), und einer Bildauswahlaufgabe mit Blickbewegungsmessung (Kapitel 4) bestimmt. In der letzteren Aufgabe, wurden Wortstellung (Agens-initial oder Patiens-initial) und Diathese (Agens-Diathese oder Patiens-Diathese) manipuliert. Offline- (d.h., Akkuratheit) und Online-Messungen (d.h., Hördauer, Blickdauer) zeigten, dass 5- und 7-jährige, Tagalog sprechende Kinder dazu neigen, das erste Nomen als Agens zu interpretieren. Darüber hinaus wurde festgestellt, dass die Verwendung der Wortstellung und morphosyntaktischer Markierungen durch die Diathese moduliert wird. In der Agens-Diathese verließen sich die Kinder dabei mehr auf die wortstellungsbasierte Strategie, während sie sich in der Patiensdiathese vermehrt auf morphosyntaktische Markierungen stützten. Diese Ergebnisse sind nur teilweise durch die in dieser Dissertation getesteten Ansätze erklärbar. Stattdessen scheinen die Ergebnisse computerbasierte Theorien inkrementeller Wortvorhersage und ihres Erwerbs, wie etwa das Modell von Chang, Dell, & Bock (2006), zu stützen.…
|Author:
|Rowena GarciaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-421742
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Referee:
|Barbara HöhleGND, Jeffrey LidzORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Barbara Höhle, Roelien Bastiaanse
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/12/17
|Release Date:
|2018/12/21
|Tag:
|Blickbewegungsmessung; Diathese; Erwerb des Tagalog; Produktion; Satzverarbeitung; Wortstellung; Zuweisung thematischer Rollen
Tagalog acquisition; eye-tracking; production; sentence processing; thematic role assignment; voice; word order
|Pagenumber:
|xvii, 201
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Linguistik / Allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht