Structure and dynamics of amorphous carbonates related to biomineralization
Struktur und Dynamik amorpher Carbonate im Zusammenhang mit der Biomineralisation
- Amorphous calcium carbonate(ACC) is a wide spread biological material found in many organisms, such as sea Urchins and mollusks, where it serves as either a precursor phase for the crystalline biominerals or is stabilized and used in the amorphous state. As ACC readily crystallizes, stabilizers such as anions, cations or macromolecules are often present to avoid or delay unwanted crystallization. Furthermore, additives often control the properties of the materials to suit the specific function needed for the organism. E.g. cystoliths in leaves that scatter light to optimize energy uptake from the sun or calcite/aragonite crystals used in protective shells in mussels and gastropods. Lifetime of the amorphous phase is controlled by the kinetic stability against crystallization. This has often been linked to water which plays a role in the mobility of ions and hence the probability of forming crystalline nuclei to initiate crystallization. However, it is unclear how the water molecules are incorporated within the amorphous phase, eitherAmorphous calcium carbonate(ACC) is a wide spread biological material found in many organisms, such as sea Urchins and mollusks, where it serves as either a precursor phase for the crystalline biominerals or is stabilized and used in the amorphous state. As ACC readily crystallizes, stabilizers such as anions, cations or macromolecules are often present to avoid or delay unwanted crystallization. Furthermore, additives often control the properties of the materials to suit the specific function needed for the organism. E.g. cystoliths in leaves that scatter light to optimize energy uptake from the sun or calcite/aragonite crystals used in protective shells in mussels and gastropods. Lifetime of the amorphous phase is controlled by the kinetic stability against crystallization. This has often been linked to water which plays a role in the mobility of ions and hence the probability of forming crystalline nuclei to initiate crystallization. However, it is unclear how the water molecules are incorporated within the amorphous phase, either as liquid confined in pores, as structural water binding to the ions or as a mixture of both. It is also unclear how this is perturbed when additives are added, especially Mg2+, one the most common additives found in biogenic samples. Mg2+ are expected to have a strong influence on the water incorporated into ACC, given the high energy barrier to dehydration of magnesium ions compared to calcium ions in solution. During the last 10-15 years, there has been a large effort to understand the local environment of the ions/molecules and how this affects the properties of the amorphous phase. But only a few aspects of the structure have so far been well-described in literature. The reason for this is partly caused by the low stability of ACC if exposed to air, where it tends to crystallize within minutes and by the limited quantities of ACC produced in traditional synthesis routes. A further obstacle has been the difficulty in modeling the local structure based on experimental data. To solve the problem of stability and sample size, a few studies have used stabilizers such as Mg2+ or OH- and severely dehydrated samples so as to stabilize the amorphous state, allowing for combined neutron and x-ray analysis to be performed. However, so far, a clear description of the local environments of water present in the structure has not been reported. In this study we show that ACC can be synthesized without any stabilizing additives in quantities necessary for neutron measurements and that accurate models can be derived with the help of empirical-potential structural refinement. These analyses have shown that there is a wide range of local environments for all of the components in the system suggesting that the amorphous phase is highly inhomogeneous, without any phase separation between ions and water. We also showed that the water in ACC is mainly structural and that there is no confined or liquid-like water present in the system. Analysis of amorphous magnesium carbonate also showed that there is a large difference in the local structure of the two cations and that Mg2+ surprisingly interacts with significantly less water molecules then Ca2+ despite the higher dehydration energy. All in all, this shows that the role of water molecules as a structural component of ACC, with a strong binding to cat- and anions probably retard or prevents the crystallization of the amorphous phase.…
- Amorphes Calciumcarbonat (ACC) ist ein weit verbreitetes biologisches Material, das in vielen Organismen zu finden ist, beispielsweise in Seeigeln und Mollusken, wo es als Präkursorphase für kristalline Biomaterialien dient oder stabilisiert wird und im amorphen Zustand genutzt wird. Da ACC leicht kristallisiert, sind oft Stabilisatoren wie Anionen, Kationen und Makromoleküle zugegen, die eine ungewollte Kristallisation verzögern oder verhindern können. Zusätzlich kontrollieren Additive oftmals die Materialeigenschaften, um spezielle Funktionen erfüllen zu können, die der Organismus benötigt. Z.B. Zystolithen in Blättern, die das Licht streuen, um die Energieaufnahme durch das Sonnenlicht zu optimieren oder den Calcit-/Aragonitkristallen, die in den schützenden Schalen von Muscheln und Schnecken verwendet werden. Die Lebensdauer der amorphen Phase ist kontrolliert von der kinetischen Stabilität gegenüber der Kristallisation. Dies wurde oft mit Wasser verbunden, welches eine Rolle spielt für die Mobilität der Ionen undAmorphes Calciumcarbonat (ACC) ist ein weit verbreitetes biologisches Material, das in vielen Organismen zu finden ist, beispielsweise in Seeigeln und Mollusken, wo es als Präkursorphase für kristalline Biomaterialien dient oder stabilisiert wird und im amorphen Zustand genutzt wird. Da ACC leicht kristallisiert, sind oft Stabilisatoren wie Anionen, Kationen und Makromoleküle zugegen, die eine ungewollte Kristallisation verzögern oder verhindern können. Zusätzlich kontrollieren Additive oftmals die Materialeigenschaften, um spezielle Funktionen erfüllen zu können, die der Organismus benötigt. Z.B. Zystolithen in Blättern, die das Licht streuen, um die Energieaufnahme durch das Sonnenlicht zu optimieren oder den Calcit-/Aragonitkristallen, die in den schützenden Schalen von Muscheln und Schnecken verwendet werden. Die Lebensdauer der amorphen Phase ist kontrolliert von der kinetischen Stabilität gegenüber der Kristallisation. Dies wurde oft mit Wasser verbunden, welches eine Rolle spielt für die Mobilität der Ionen und demzufolge für die Wahrscheinlichkeit der Bildung von Kristallisationskernen, die eine Kristallisation einleiten. Es ist jedoch unklar, wie die Wassermoleküle in die amorphe Phase integriert sind, ob als Flüssigkeit eingeschlossen in Poren, als strukturiertes Wasser gebunden an Ionen oder als Mischung aus beidem. Es ist ebenfalls unklar, wie dies gestört wird durch die Zugabe von Additiven, insbesondere Mg2+, eines der häufigsten Additive in biogenen Proben. Von Mg2+ wird ein starker Einfluss auf das in ACC integrierte Wasser vermutet, vergleicht man die hohe Energiebarriere gegen Dehydration von Magnesiumionen gegenüber Calciumionen in Lösung. Im Verlauf der letzten 10-15 Jahre wurden große Anstrengungen unternommen, um die lokale Umgebung der Ionen/Moleküle zu verstehen und wie diese die Eigenschaften der amorphen Phase beeinflusst. Jedoch wurden bisher nur wenige Aspekte der Struktur gut in der Literatur beschrieben. Dies wird zum Teil von der geringen Stabilität von ACC verursacht, wenn es der Luft ausgesetzt wird, wo es nach wenigen Minuten zur Kristallisation neigt und zum Teil von den begrenzten Mengen an ACC, welches auf traditionellen Synthesewegen produziert wird. Ein weiteres Hindernis stellte die Schwierigkeit dar, die lokale Struktur anhand von experimentellen Daten zu modellieren. Um das Problem der Stabilität und der Probenmenge zu beheben, haben einige Studien Stabilisatoren wie Mg2+ oder OH- und hochgradig dehydrierte Proben verwendet und dadurch den amorphen Zustand stabilisiert, welches eine kombinierte Neutronen- und Röntgenanalyse ermöglichte. Dennoch liegt bis jetzt keine klare Beschreibung der lokalen Umgebung von Wasser in der Struktur vor. In dieser Arbeit zeigen wir, dass ACC ohne stabilisierende Additive in Mengen hergestellt werden kann, wie sie für Neutronenmessungen benötigt werden und dass akkurate Modelle durch empirical-potential structural refinement abgeleitet werden können. Diese Analysen haben gezeigt, dass es eine große Bandbreite lokaler Umgebungen für alle Systemkomponenten gibt, was zu der Vermutung führt, dass die amorphe Phase hochgradig imhomogen ist ohne Phasentrennung zwischen Wasser und Ionen. Wir konnten ebenfalls zeigen, dass das Wasser in ACC hauptsächlich strukturiert ist und dass kein eingeschlossenes oder flüssigkeitsähnliches Wasser im System vorliegt. Die Analyse von amorphem Magnesiumcarbonat zeigte ebenfalls, dass es große Unterschiede in den lokalen Strukturen der beiden Kationen gibt und dass Mg2+ überraschenderweise mit signifikant weniger Wassermolekülen als Ca2+ interagiert, trotz der höheren Dehydrationsenergie. Zusammenfassend zeigt dies, dass die Wassermoleküle in der Rolle als strukturelle Komponenten von ACC, mit einer starken Bindung zu Kat- und Anionen wahrscheinlich die Kristallisation der amorphen Phase verzögern oder verhindern.…
|Author:
|Anders Christian Solberg JensenORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-421691
|Advisor:
|Markus Antonietti
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/11/05
|Release Date:
|2019/01/08
|Tag:
|Biomineralisierung; amorphes Calciumcarbonat
ACC; emperical potential structure refinement
|Pagenumber:
|138
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|PACS Classification:
|60.00.00 CONDENSED MATTER: STRUCTURAL, MECHANICAL, AND THERMAL PROPERTIES
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht