Structure and dynamics of amorphous carbonates related to biomineralization

Amorphous calcium carbonate(ACC) is a wide spread biological material found in many organisms, such as sea Urchins and mollusks, where it serves as either a precursor phase for the crystalline biominerals or is stabilized and used in the amorphous state. As ACC readily crystallizes, stabilizers such as anions, cations or macromolecules are often present to avoid or delay unwanted crystallization. Furthermore, additives often control the properties of the materials to suit the specific function needed for the organism. E.g. cystoliths in leaves that scatter light to optimize energy uptake from the sun or calcite/aragonite crystals used in protective shells in mussels and gastropods. Lifetime of the amorphous phase is controlled by the kinetic stability against crystallization. This has often been linked to water which plays a role in the mobility of ions and hence the probability of forming crystalline nuclei to initiate crystallization. However, it is unclear how the water molecules are incorporated within the amorphous phase, either

Amorphous calcium carbonate(ACC) is a wide spread biological material found in many organisms, such as sea Urchins and mollusks, where it serves as either a precursor phase for the crystalline biominerals or is stabilized and used in the amorphous state. As ACC readily crystallizes, stabilizers such as anions, cations or macromolecules are often present to avoid or delay unwanted crystallization. Furthermore, additives often control the properties of the materials to suit the specific function needed for the organism. E.g. cystoliths in leaves that scatter light to optimize energy uptake from the sun or calcite/aragonite crystals used in protective shells in mussels and gastropods. Lifetime of the amorphous phase is controlled by the kinetic stability against crystallization. This has often been linked to water which plays a role in the mobility of ions and hence the probability of forming crystalline nuclei to initiate crystallization. However, it is unclear how the water molecules are incorporated within the amorphous phase, either as liquid confined in pores, as structural water binding to the ions or as a mixture of both. It is also unclear how this is perturbed when additives are added, especially Mg2+, one the most common additives found in biogenic samples. Mg2+ are expected to have a strong influence on the water incorporated into ACC, given the high energy barrier to dehydration of magnesium ions compared to calcium ions in solution. During the last 10-15 years, there has been a large effort to understand the local environment of the ions/molecules and how this affects the properties of the amorphous phase. But only a few aspects of the structure have so far been well-described in literature. The reason for this is partly caused by the low stability of ACC if exposed to air, where it tends to crystallize within minutes and by the limited quantities of ACC produced in traditional synthesis routes. A further obstacle has been the difficulty in modeling the local structure based on experimental data. To solve the problem of stability and sample size, a few studies have used stabilizers such as Mg2+ or OH- and severely dehydrated samples so as to stabilize the amorphous state, allowing for combined neutron and x-ray analysis to be performed. However, so far, a clear description of the local environments of water present in the structure has not been reported. In this study we show that ACC can be synthesized without any stabilizing additives in quantities necessary for neutron measurements and that accurate models can be derived with the help of empirical-potential structural refinement. These analyses have shown that there is a wide range of local environments for all of the components in the system suggesting that the amorphous phase is highly inhomogeneous, without any phase separation between ions and water. We also showed that the water in ACC is mainly structural and that there is no confined or liquid-like water present in the system. Analysis of amorphous magnesium carbonate also showed that there is a large difference in the local structure of the two cations and that Mg2+ surprisingly interacts with significantly less water molecules then Ca2+ despite the higher dehydration energy. All in all, this shows that the role of water molecules as a structural component of ACC, with a strong binding to cat- and anions probably retard or prevents the crystallization of the amorphous phase.

…