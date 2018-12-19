Schließen

Linguistic Investigations into Formal Description of Slavic Languages

    ISBN:978-3-631-55376-3
    Parent Title (English):Potsdam Linguistic Investigations
    Subtitle (English):Contributions of the sixth European Conference held at Potsdam University, November 30 - December 02, 2005
    Publisher:Peter Lang
    Place of publication:Frankfurt am Main
    Editor:Peter Kosta, Lilia Schürcks
    Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:English
    Year of Completion:2007
    Release Date:2018/12/19
    Volume:1
    Pagenumber:575
    Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften

