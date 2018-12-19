Schließen

The Syntax and Semantics of the Nominal Construction

Author:Diego Gabriel Krivochen
ISBN:978-3-631-62448-7
Parent Title (English):Potsdam Linguistic Investigations
Subtitle (English):A Radically Minimalist Perspective
Publisher:Peter Lang
Place of publication:Frankfurt am Main
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of Completion:2012
Release Date:2018/12/19
Volume:8
Pagenumber:137
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften

