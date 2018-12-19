The Syntax and Semantics of the Nominal Construction
|Author:
|Diego Gabriel Krivochen
|ISBN:
|978-3-631-62448-7
|Parent Title (English):
|Potsdam Linguistic Investigations
|Subtitle (English):
|A Radically Minimalist Perspective
|Publisher:
|Peter Lang
|Place of publication:
|Frankfurt am Main
|Document Type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2012
|Release Date:
|2018/12/19
|Volume:
|8
|Pagenumber:
|137
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften