Plant-derived transcription factors and their application for synthetic biology approaches in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Pflanzenbasierte Transkriptionsfaktoren und ihre Anwendungen in der synthetischen Biologie in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
- Plant-derived Transcription Factors for Orthologous Regulation of Gene Expression in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae Control of gene expression by transcription factors (TFs) is central in many synthetic biology projects where tailored expression of one or multiple genes is often needed. As TFs from evolutionary distant organisms are unlikely to affect gene expression in a host of choice, they represent excellent candidates for establishing orthogonal control systems. To establish orthogonal regulators for use in yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae), we chose TFs from the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. We established a library of 106 different combinations of chromosomally integrated TFs, activation domains (yeast GAL4 AD, herpes simplex virus VP64, and plant EDLL) and synthetic promoters harbouring cognate cis-regulatory motifs driving a yEGFP reporter. Transcriptional output of the different driver / reporter combinations varied over a wide spectrum, with EDLL being a considerably stronger transcription activation domain in yeast, thanPlant-derived Transcription Factors for Orthologous Regulation of Gene Expression in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae Control of gene expression by transcription factors (TFs) is central in many synthetic biology projects where tailored expression of one or multiple genes is often needed. As TFs from evolutionary distant organisms are unlikely to affect gene expression in a host of choice, they represent excellent candidates for establishing orthogonal control systems. To establish orthogonal regulators for use in yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae), we chose TFs from the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. We established a library of 106 different combinations of chromosomally integrated TFs, activation domains (yeast GAL4 AD, herpes simplex virus VP64, and plant EDLL) and synthetic promoters harbouring cognate cis-regulatory motifs driving a yEGFP reporter. Transcriptional output of the different driver / reporter combinations varied over a wide spectrum, with EDLL being a considerably stronger transcription activation domain in yeast, than the GAL4 activation domain, in particular when fused to Arabidopsis NAC TFs. Notably, the strength of several NAC - EDLL fusions exceeded that of the strong yeast TDH3 promoter by 6- to 10-fold. We furthermore show that plant TFs can be used to build regulatory systems encoded by centromeric or episomal plasmids. Our library of TF – DNA-binding site combinations offers an excellent tool for diverse synthetic biology applications in yeast. COMPASS: Rapid combinatorial optimization of biochemical pathways based on artificial transcription factors We established a high-throughput cloning method, called COMPASS for COMbinatorial Pathway ASSembly, for the balanced expression of multiple genes in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. COMPASS employs orthogonal, plant-derived artificial transcription factors (ATFs) for controlling the expression of pathway genes, and homologous recombination-based cloning for the generation of thousands of individual DNA constructs in parallel. The method relies on a positive selection of correctly assembled pathway variants from both, in vivo and in vitro cloning procedures. To decrease the turnaround time in genomic engineering, we equipped COMPASS with multi-locus CRISPR/Cas9-mediated modification capacity. In its current realization, COMPASS allows combinatorial optimization of up to ten pathway genes, each transcriptionally controlled by nine different ATFs spanning a 10-fold difference in expression strength. The application of COMPASS was demonstrated by generating cell libraries producing beta-carotene and co-producing beta-ionone and biosensor-responsive naringenin. COMPASS will have many applications in other synthetic biology projects that require gene expression balancing. CaPRedit: Genome editing using CRISPR-Cas9 and plant-derived transcriptional regulators for the redirection of flux through the FPP branch-point in yeast. Technologies developed over the past decade have made Saccharomyces cerevisiae a promising platform for production of different natural products. We developed CRISPR/Ca9- and plant derived regulator-mediated genome editing approach (CaPRedit) to greatly accelerate strain modification and to facilitate very low to very high expression of key enzymes using inducible regulators. CaPRedit can be implemented to enhance the production of yeast endogenous or heterologous metabolites in the yeast S. cerevisiae. The CaPRedit system aims to faciltiate modification of multiple targets within a complex metabolic pathway through providing new tools for increased expression of genes encoding rate-limiting enzymes, decreased expression of essential genes, and removed expression of competing pathways. This approach is based on CRISPR/Cas9-mediated one-step double-strand breaks to integrate modules containing IPTG-inducible plant-derived artificial transcription factor and promoter pair(s) in a desired locus or loci. Here, we used CaPRedit to redirect the yeast endogenous metabolic flux toward production of farnesyl diphosphate (FPP), a central precursor of nearly all yeast isoprenoid products, by overexpression of the enzymes lead to produce FPP from glutamate. We found significantly higher beta-carotene accumulation in the CaPRedit-mediated modified strain than in the wild type (WT) strain. More specifically, CaPRedit_FPP 1.0 strain was generated, in which three genes involved in FPP synthesis, tHMG1, ERG20, and GDH2, were inducibly overexpressed under the control of strong plant-derived ATFPs. The beta–carotene accumulated in CaPRedit_FPP 1.0 strain to a level 1.3-fold higher than the previously reported optimized strain that carries the same overexpressed genes (as well as additional genetic modifications to redirect yeast endogenous metabolism toward FPP production). Furthermore, the genetic modifications implemented in CaPRedit_FPP 1.0 strain resulted in only a very small growth defect (growth rate relative to the WT is ~ -0.03).…
- Bereits seit 9000 Jahren verwendet die Menschheit die Bäckerhefe Saccharomyces cerevisiae für das Brauen von Bier, aber erst seit 150 Jahren wissen wir, dass es sich bei diesem unermüdlichen Helfer im Brauprozess um einzellige, lebende Organismen handelt. Und die Bäckerhefe kann noch viel mehr. Im Rahmen des Forschungsgebietes der Synthetischen Biologie soll unter anderem die Bäckerhefe als innovatives Werkzeug für die biobasierte Herstellung verschiedenster Substanzen etabliert werden. Zu diesen Substanzen zählen unter anderem Feinchemikalien, Biokraftstoffe und Biopolymere sowie pharmakologisch und medizinisch interessante Pflanzenstoffe. Damit diese verschiedensten Substanzen in der Bäckerhefe hergestellt werden können, müssen große Mengen an Produktionsinformationen zum Beispiel aus Pflanzen in die Hefezellen übertragen werden. Darüber hinaus müssen die neu eingebrachten Biosynthesewege reguliert und kontrolliert in den Zellen ablaufen. Auch Optimierungsprozesse zur Erhöhung der Produktivität sind notwendig. Für alle dieseBereits seit 9000 Jahren verwendet die Menschheit die Bäckerhefe Saccharomyces cerevisiae für das Brauen von Bier, aber erst seit 150 Jahren wissen wir, dass es sich bei diesem unermüdlichen Helfer im Brauprozess um einzellige, lebende Organismen handelt. Und die Bäckerhefe kann noch viel mehr. Im Rahmen des Forschungsgebietes der Synthetischen Biologie soll unter anderem die Bäckerhefe als innovatives Werkzeug für die biobasierte Herstellung verschiedenster Substanzen etabliert werden. Zu diesen Substanzen zählen unter anderem Feinchemikalien, Biokraftstoffe und Biopolymere sowie pharmakologisch und medizinisch interessante Pflanzenstoffe. Damit diese verschiedensten Substanzen in der Bäckerhefe hergestellt werden können, müssen große Mengen an Produktionsinformationen zum Beispiel aus Pflanzen in die Hefezellen übertragen werden. Darüber hinaus müssen die neu eingebrachten Biosynthesewege reguliert und kontrolliert in den Zellen ablaufen. Auch Optimierungsprozesse zur Erhöhung der Produktivität sind notwendig. Für alle diese Arbeitsschritte mangelt es bis heute an anwendungsbereiten Technologien und umfassenden Plattformen. Daher wurden im Rahmen dieser Doktorarbeit verschiedene Technologien und Plattformen zur Informationsübertragung, Regulation und Prozessoptimierung geplant und erzeugt. Für die Konstruktion von Biosynthesewegen in der Bäckerhefe wurde als erstes eine Plattform aus neuartigen Regulatoren und Kontrollelementen auf der Basis pflanzlicher Kontrollelemente generiert und charakterisiert. Im zweiten Schritt erfolgte die Entwicklung einer Technologie zur kombinatorischen Verwendung der Regulatoren in der Planung und Optimierung von Biosynthesewegen (COMPASS). Abschließend wurde eine Technologie für die Prozessoptimierung der veränderten Hefezellen entwickelt (CapRedit). Die Leistungsfähigkeit der entwickelten Plattformen und Technologien wurde durch eine Optimierung der Produktion von Carotenoiden (Beta-Carotin und Beta-Ionon) und Flavonoiden (Naringenin) in Hefezellen nachgewiesen. Die im Rahmen der Arbeit etablierten neuartigen Plattformen und innovativen Technologien sind ein wertvoller Grundbaustein für die Erweiterung der Nutzbarkeit der Bäckerhefe. Sie ermöglichen den Einsatz der Hefezellen in kosteneffizienten Produktionswegen und alternativen chemischen Wertschöpfungsketten. Dadurch können zum Beispiel Biokraftstoffe und pharmakologisch interessante Pflanzenstoffe unter Verwendung von nachwachsenden Rohstoffen, Reststoffen und Nebenprodukten hergestellt werden. Darüber hinaus ergeben sich Anwendungsmöglichkeiten zur Bodensanierung und Wasseraufbereitung.…
|Author:
|Gita NaseriORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-421514
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42151
|Referee:
|Matias ZurbriggenORCiDGND, Alain Tessier
|Advisor:
|Bernd Müller-Röber
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/11/27
|Release Date:
|2019/06/21
|Tag:
|Biosensor; DNA assembly; Saccharomyces cerevisiae; artifizielle Transkriptionsfaktoren; kombinatorische Optimierung; pathway engineering; synthetische Biologie
DNA assembly; Saccharomyces cerevisiae; artificial transcription factor; biosensor; combinatorial optimization; pathway engineering; synthetic biology
|Pagenumber:
|187
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Nicht referiert
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht