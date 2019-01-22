DNA origami structures as versatile platforms for nanophotonics
DNA Origami Struktruen als Vielseitige Plattform für Nanophotonik
- Nanophotonics is the field of science and engineering aimed at studying the light-matter interactions on the nanoscale. One of the key aspects in studying such optics at the nanoscale is the ability to assemble the material components in a spatially controlled manner. In this work, DNA origami nanostructures were used to self-assemble dye molecules and DNA coated plasmonic nanoparticles. Optical properties of dye nanoarrays, where the dyes were arranged at distances where they can interact by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET), were systematically studied according to the size and arrangement of the dyes using fluorescein (FAM) as the donor and cyanine 3 (Cy 3) as the acceptor. The optimized design, based on steady-state and time-resolved fluorometry, was utilized in developing a ratiometric pH sensor with pH-inert coumarin 343 (C343) as the donor and pH-sensitive FAM as the acceptor. This design was further applied in developing a ratiometric toxin sensor, where the donor C343 is unresponsive and FAM is responsive toNanophotonics is the field of science and engineering aimed at studying the light-matter interactions on the nanoscale. One of the key aspects in studying such optics at the nanoscale is the ability to assemble the material components in a spatially controlled manner. In this work, DNA origami nanostructures were used to self-assemble dye molecules and DNA coated plasmonic nanoparticles. Optical properties of dye nanoarrays, where the dyes were arranged at distances where they can interact by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET), were systematically studied according to the size and arrangement of the dyes using fluorescein (FAM) as the donor and cyanine 3 (Cy 3) as the acceptor. The optimized design, based on steady-state and time-resolved fluorometry, was utilized in developing a ratiometric pH sensor with pH-inert coumarin 343 (C343) as the donor and pH-sensitive FAM as the acceptor. This design was further applied in developing a ratiometric toxin sensor, where the donor C343 is unresponsive and FAM is responsive to thioacetamide (TAA) which is a well-known hepatotoxin. The results indicate that the sensitivity of the ratiometric sensor can be improved by simply arranging the dyes into a well-defined array. The ability to assemble multiple fluorophores without dye-dye aggregation also provides a strategy to amplify the signal measured from a fluorescent reporter, and was utilized here to develop a reporter for sensing oligonucleotides. By incorporating target capturing sequences and multiple fluorophores (ATTO 647N dye molecules), a reporter for microbead-based assay for non-amplified target oligonucleotide sensing was developed. Analysis of the assay using VideoScan, a fluorescence microscope-based technology capable of conducting multiplex analysis, showed the DNA origami nanostructure based reporter to have a lower limit of detection than a single stranded DNA reporter. Lastly, plasmonic nanostructures were assembled on DNA origami nanostructures as substrates to study interesting optical behaviors of molecules in the near-field. Specifically, DNA coated gold nanoparticles, silver nanoparticles, and gold nanorods, were placed on the DNA origami nanostructure aiming to study surface-enhanced fluorescence (SEF) and surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) of molecules placed in the hotspot of coupled plasmonic structures.…
- Nanophotonik bezeichnet die Untersuchung von Licht in Wechselwirkung mit Materie im Nanometermaßstab. Die exakte Kontrolle über den Aufbau und die räumliche Anordnung der beteiligten Komponenten ist ein entscheidender Faktor für die Erforschung der Optik nanoskalierter Systeme. Eine mögliche Lösung bietet die selbstorganisatorische Eigenschaft von DNA-Origami-Nanostrukturen, die im Rahmen dieser Dissertation, insbesondere zur Kopplung verschiedener Farbstoffe bzw. plasmonisch aktiver Nanopartikel, verwendet wurden. Im ersten Teil dieser Dissertation wurden unterschiedliche Förster-Resonanzenergietransfer- (FRET) Farbstoff-Matrizen, bestehend aus Fluorescein (FAM) als FRET-Donor und Cyanine 3 (Cy 3) als FRET-Akzeptor, hergestellt und nachfolgend hinsichtlich des Einflusses ihrer Gesamtgröße und ihrer Anordnung via statischer und zeitaufgelöster Fluoreszenzspektroskopie untersucht. Daraufhin erfolgte die Weiterentwicklung der ermittelten optimalen Anordnung der Farbstoffe in einen ratiometrischen pH-Sensor, bestehend aus demNanophotonik bezeichnet die Untersuchung von Licht in Wechselwirkung mit Materie im Nanometermaßstab. Die exakte Kontrolle über den Aufbau und die räumliche Anordnung der beteiligten Komponenten ist ein entscheidender Faktor für die Erforschung der Optik nanoskalierter Systeme. Eine mögliche Lösung bietet die selbstorganisatorische Eigenschaft von DNA-Origami-Nanostrukturen, die im Rahmen dieser Dissertation, insbesondere zur Kopplung verschiedener Farbstoffe bzw. plasmonisch aktiver Nanopartikel, verwendet wurden. Im ersten Teil dieser Dissertation wurden unterschiedliche Förster-Resonanzenergietransfer- (FRET) Farbstoff-Matrizen, bestehend aus Fluorescein (FAM) als FRET-Donor und Cyanine 3 (Cy 3) als FRET-Akzeptor, hergestellt und nachfolgend hinsichtlich des Einflusses ihrer Gesamtgröße und ihrer Anordnung via statischer und zeitaufgelöster Fluoreszenzspektroskopie untersucht. Daraufhin erfolgte die Weiterentwicklung der ermittelten optimalen Anordnung der Farbstoffe in einen ratiometrischen pH-Sensor, bestehend aus dem pH stabilen Coumarin 343 (C343) als FRET-Donor und dem pH sensitiven FAM als FRET-Akzeptor. Die erhaltenen Ergebnisse zeigten, dass sich die Sensitivität ratiometrischer Sensoren, insbesondere durch die wohldefinierte Anordnung der beteiligten Farbstoffe in der Matrize, deutlich steigern lassen. Selbige Anordnung konnte auch erfolgreich zur Entwicklung eines Giftstoffsensors, zum Nachweis des Hepatoxins Thioacetamid (TAA), verwendet werden. Die Möglichkeit der Anordnung mehrerer Farbstoffe, unter Vermeidung ungewollter Farbstoff-Aggregation, ermöglicht außerdem die Verstärkung der Signale sogenannter Fluoreszenzreporter. Dies führte, im Rahmen dieser Arbeit, zur erfolgreichen Entwicklung eines auf Mikroperlen basierenden Oligonukleotid-Sensors, welcher ohne die Notwendigkeit einer vorherigen Zielverstärkung (z.B. durch Polymerase-Kettenreaktion) auskommt. Die anschließende Analyse mittels VideoScan, einer Multiplex-Analyse-Technik basierend auf der Fluoreszenzmikroskopie, ergab deutlich niedrigere Nachweisgrenzen für auf DNA-Origami basierende Reporter im Vergleich zu DNA-Einzelstrang basierenden Reportern. Abschließend erfolgte die Verwendung der DNA-Origamis als Substrat für die präzise räumliche Anordnung verschiedener plasmonisch aktiver Nanopartikel zur Untersuchung des optischen Verhaltens von Zielmolekülen im plasmonischen Nahfeld. Die Untersuchung der oberflächenverstärkten Fluoreszenz (SEF) und oberflächenverstärkten Raman-Streuung (SERS) von Molekülen im plasmonischer Hotspots erfolgte insbesondere mit Fokus auf den Einfluss der unterschiedlichen Anordnung von Gold-Nanostäbchen, Gold-Nanopartikel, und Silber-Nanopartikel.…
|Author:
|Youngeun Choi
|Referee:
|Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Ute Resch-GengerORCiD, Sébastien BidaultORCiD
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/12/05
|Release Date:
|2019/01/22
|Tag:
|DNA Origami; Förster-Resonanzenergietransfer; Plasmonik
DNA origami; Förster resonance energy transfer; plasmonics
