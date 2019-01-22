DNA origami structures as versatile platforms for nanophotonics

Nanophotonics is the field of science and engineering aimed at studying the light-matter interactions on the nanoscale. One of the key aspects in studying such optics at the nanoscale is the ability to assemble the material components in a spatially controlled manner. In this work, DNA origami nanostructures were used to self-assemble dye molecules and DNA coated plasmonic nanoparticles. Optical properties of dye nanoarrays, where the dyes were arranged at distances where they can interact by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET), were systematically studied according to the size and arrangement of the dyes using fluorescein (FAM) as the donor and cyanine 3 (Cy 3) as the acceptor. The optimized design, based on steady-state and time-resolved fluorometry, was utilized in developing a ratiometric pH sensor with pH-inert coumarin 343 (C343) as the donor and pH-sensitive FAM as the acceptor. This design was further applied in developing a ratiometric toxin sensor, where the donor C343 is unresponsive and FAM is responsive to

Nanophotonics is the field of science and engineering aimed at studying the light-matter interactions on the nanoscale. One of the key aspects in studying such optics at the nanoscale is the ability to assemble the material components in a spatially controlled manner. In this work, DNA origami nanostructures were used to self-assemble dye molecules and DNA coated plasmonic nanoparticles. Optical properties of dye nanoarrays, where the dyes were arranged at distances where they can interact by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET), were systematically studied according to the size and arrangement of the dyes using fluorescein (FAM) as the donor and cyanine 3 (Cy 3) as the acceptor. The optimized design, based on steady-state and time-resolved fluorometry, was utilized in developing a ratiometric pH sensor with pH-inert coumarin 343 (C343) as the donor and pH-sensitive FAM as the acceptor. This design was further applied in developing a ratiometric toxin sensor, where the donor C343 is unresponsive and FAM is responsive to thioacetamide (TAA) which is a well-known hepatotoxin. The results indicate that the sensitivity of the ratiometric sensor can be improved by simply arranging the dyes into a well-defined array. The ability to assemble multiple fluorophores without dye-dye aggregation also provides a strategy to amplify the signal measured from a fluorescent reporter, and was utilized here to develop a reporter for sensing oligonucleotides. By incorporating target capturing sequences and multiple fluorophores (ATTO 647N dye molecules), a reporter for microbead-based assay for non-amplified target oligonucleotide sensing was developed. Analysis of the assay using VideoScan, a fluorescence microscope-based technology capable of conducting multiplex analysis, showed the DNA origami nanostructure based reporter to have a lower limit of detection than a single stranded DNA reporter. Lastly, plasmonic nanostructures were assembled on DNA origami nanostructures as substrates to study interesting optical behaviors of molecules in the near-field. Specifically, DNA coated gold nanoparticles, silver nanoparticles, and gold nanorods, were placed on the DNA origami nanostructure aiming to study surface-enhanced fluorescence (SEF) and surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) of molecules placed in the hotspot of coupled plasmonic structures.

