Optical and electric field control of magnetism

Future magnetic recording industry needs a high-density data storage technology. However, switching the magnetization of small bits requires high magnetic fields that cause excessive heat dissipation. Therefore, controlling magnetism without applying external magnetic field is an important research topic for potential applications in data storage devices with low power consumption. Among the different approaches being investigated, two of them stand out, namely i) all-optical helicity dependent switching (AO-HDS) and ii) ferroelectric control of magnetism. This thesis aims to contribute towards a better understanding of the physical processes behinds these effects as well as reporting new and exciting possibility for the optical and/or electric control of magnetic properties. Hence, the thesis contains two differentiated chapters of results; the first devoted to AO-HDS on TbFe alloys and the second to the electric field control of magnetism in an archetypal Fe/BaTiO3 system. In the first part, the scalability of the AO-HDS to small laser spot-sizes of few microns in the ferrimagnetic TbFe alloy is investigated by spatially resolving the magnetic contrast with photo-emission electron microscopy (PEEM) and X-ray magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD). The results show that the AO-HDS is a local effect within the laser spot size that occurs in the ring-shaped region in the vicinity of thermal demagnetization. Within the ring region, the helicity dependent switching occurs via thermally activated domain wall motion. Further, the thesis reports on a novel effect of thickness dependent inversion of the switching orientation. It addresses some of the important questions like the role of laser heating and the microscopic mechanism driving AO-HDS. The second part of the thesis focuses on the electric field control of magnetism in an artificial multiferroic heterostructure. The sample consists of an Fe wedge with thickness varying between 0:5 nm and 3 nm, deposited on top of a ferroelectric and ferroelastic BaTiO3 [001]-oriented single crystal substrate. Here, the magnetic contrast is imaged via PEEM and XMCD as a function of out-of-plane voltage. The results show the evidence of the electric field control of superparamagnetism mediated by a ferroelastic modification of the magnetic anisotropy. The changes in the magnetoelastic anisotropy drive the transition from the superparamagnetic to superferromagnetic state at localized sample positions.

