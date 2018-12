Funktionalisierung von Ölsäuremethylester und Alkydharzen für die photoinduzierte radikalische Polymerisation im UV Bereich

The present work deals with the synthesis and characterization of functionalized alkyl resins and the photoinduced polymerization of them with different UV light sources. The focus of this work was the targeted substitution of the internal double bonds of fatty acid esters by more reactive groups such as acrylates or methacrylates, which are not described in the literature for alkyd resins in this form. Differences in the basic polymerizability of these functionalized resins were carried out with the Photo DSC, with Bis – (4 – methoxybenzoyl) diethylgermane serving as the photoinitiator. The results showed that the resins could be radically polymerized and also had a lower dependence on the ambient atmosphere. This is not described in the literature for functionalized alkyd resins. Blends of different monomers and the functionalized resins also showed that in addition to the increase in viscosity and the polymerizability of the monomers was improved under atmospheric oxygen. The reference used was methyl oleate, which had been

The present work deals with the synthesis and characterization of functionalized alkyl resins and the photoinduced polymerization of them with different UV light sources. The focus of this work was the targeted substitution of the internal double bonds of fatty acid esters by more reactive groups such as acrylates or methacrylates, which are not described in the literature for alkyd resins in this form. Differences in the basic polymerizability of these functionalized resins were carried out with the Photo DSC, with Bis – (4 – methoxybenzoyl) diethylgermane serving as the photoinitiator. The results showed that the resins could be radically polymerized and also had a lower dependence on the ambient atmosphere. This is not described in the literature for functionalized alkyd resins. Blends of different monomers and the functionalized resins also showed that in addition to the increase in viscosity and the polymerizability of the monomers was improved under atmospheric oxygen. The reference used was methyl oleate, which had been functionalized via the same routes of synthesis and polymerized photochemically. In the context of these syntheses, novel monomers have been synthesized which are thus unknown in the literature. The reference substances confirmed the behavior of the functionalized resins and showed improved polymerization behavior under atmospheric oxygen. To elucidate these properties, different functionalized methyl oleate have been synthesized to investigate the influence of the substituents on the polymerizability under atmospheric oxygen. In particular, the polymerization time, the conversion of the (meth) acrylate groups and the time to reach the maximum polymerization rate played a decisive role.

…