Automatic recognition of argumentation structure in short monological texts
- The aim of this thesis is to develop approaches to automatically recognise the structure of argumentation in short monological texts. This amounts to identifying the central claim of the text, supporting premises, possible objections, and counter-objections to these objections, and connecting them correspondingly to a structure that adequately describes the argumentation presented in the text.
The first step towards such an automatic analysis of the structure of argumentation is to know how to represent it. We systematically review the literature on theories of discourse, as well as on theories of the structure of argumentation against a set of requirements and desiderata, and identify the theory of J. B. Freeman (1991, 2011) as a suitable candidate to represent argumentation structure. Based on this, a scheme is derived that is able to represent complex argumentative structures and can cope with various segmentation issues typically occurring in authentic text.
In order to empirically test our scheme for reliability of annotation, we conduct several annotation experiments, the most important of which assesses the agreement in reconstructing argumentation structure. The results show that expert annotators produce very reliable annotations, while the results of non-expert annotators highly depend on their training in and commitment to the task.
We then introduce the 'microtext' corpus, a collection of short argumentative texts. We report on the creation, translation, and annotation of it and provide a variety of statistics. It is the first parallel corpus (with a German and English version) annotated with argumentation structure, and -- thanks to the work of our colleagues -- also the first annotated according to multiple theories of (global) discourse structure.
The corpus is then used to develop and evaluate approaches to automatically predict argumentation structures in a series of six studies: The first two of them focus on learning local models for different aspects of argumentation structure. In the third study, we develop the main approach proposed in this thesis for predicting globally optimal argumentation structures: the 'evidence graph' model. This model is then systematically compared to other approaches in the fourth study, and achieves state-of-the-art results on the microtext corpus. The remaining two studies aim to demonstrate the versatility and elegance of the proposed approach by predicting argumentation structures of different granularity from text, and finally by using it to translate rhetorical structure representations into argumentation structures.…
- Ziel dieser Arbeit ist die Entwicklung von Methoden zur automatischen Erkennung der Argumentationsstruktur in kurzen, monologischen Texten. Dies umfasst einerseits, die zentrale These des Textes, stützende Prämissen, mögliche Einwände und Widersprüche gegen diese zu identifizieren. Andererseits gilt es, diese Elemente in einer Gesamtstruktur zu verbinden, die die im Text vorgebrachte Argumentation angemessen beschreibt.
Hierzu muss zuerst eine geeignete Darstellung der Argumentationsstruktur gefunden werden. Anhand einer Reihe von Anforderungen wird die Literatur zu Theorien der Diskurs- sowie der Argumentationsstruktur systematisch ausgewertet. Die Theorie von J. B. Freeman (1991, 2011) erweist sich hierbei als geeigneter Kandidat zur Repräsentation von Argumentationsstruktur. Darauf aufbauend wird ein Annotationsschema abgeleitet, welches auch komplexe Strukturen klar darstellen und mit verschiedenen, für authentischen Text typischen Segmentierungsproblemen umgehen kann.
Um das Schema hinsichtlich der Zuverlässigkeit der Annotation empirisch zu testen, werden mehrere Annotationsexperimente durchgeführt, von denen das wichtigste die Übereinstimmung bei der Rekonstruktion der Argumentationsstruktur erfasst. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass Fachexperten sehr verlässlich annotieren, während die Ergebnisse von Nicht-Experten in hohem Maße vom Training und ihrem Engagement für die Aufgabe abhängen.
Schließlich wird das "microtext"-Korpus vorgestellt, eine Sammlung kurzer argumentativer Texte. Die Erstellung, Übersetzung und Annotation wird beschrieben, die Strukturen statistisch ausgewertet. Es handelt sich um das erste mit Argumentationsstrukturen annotierte Parallelkorpus (in Deutsch und Englisch) und -- dank der Arbeit unserer Kollegen -- auch um das erste, das mit verschiedenartigen Diskursstrukturen annotiert wurde.
In einer Reihe von sechs Studien werden dann Methoden zur automatischen Erkennung von Argumentationsstrukturen entwickelt und am Korpus erprobt: Die ersten beiden konzentrieren sich auf das Lernen lokaler Modelle für einzelne Aspekte der Argumentationsstruktur. In der dritten Studie wird der in dieser Dissertation vorgeschlagene Ansatz entwickelt: das "Evidenzgraph"-Modell, mit dem global optimale Argumentationsstrukturen erkannt werden können. Dieses wird dann in der vierten Studie systematisch mit anderen Ansätzen verglichen und erzielt beste Ergebnisse auf dem microtext-Korpus. Die verbleibenden zwei Studien zielen darauf ab, die Vielseitigkeit und Eleganz des Ansatzes zu demonstrieren, z.B. bei der Ableitung von Argumentationsstrukturen unterschiedlicher Granularität oder bei der Übersetzung rhetorischer Strukturen in Argumentationsstrukturen.…