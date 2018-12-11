Conclusion
|Author:
|Thomas Hickmann, Lena Partzsch, Philipp Pattberg, Sabine Weiland
|ISBN:
|978-0-8153-8614-8
|Parent Title (English):
|The anthropocene debate and political science
|Subtitle (English):
|Towards a 'deep debate' on the Anthropocene
|Publisher:
|Routledge
|Place of publication:
|London
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/12/11
|First Page:
|237
|Last Page:
|251
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht