Immunscreening Virulenz-adaptierter Expressionsbibliotheken aus einem in vitro Infektionsmodell mit Salmonella Enteritidis

The outcomes of food-borne diseases are in part severe, especially for children and immunocompromised people. Salmonella and Campylobacter are among the most common pathogens responsible for gastrointestinal diseases in Germany. Despite the comprehensive EU efforts to prevent and control salmonella in poultry flocks and the food industry, a trend of stagnating outbreaks is reported. Zoonotic agents like salmonella can enter the human food chain through livestock, allowing colonies to spread rapidly. There are existing prevention strategies for poultry, but they are not transferable to humans. Consequently, diagnostics and prevention are essential in the food industry. Therefore, a high demand exists for specific, sensitive and reliable detection methods that guarantee point-of-care diagnostics. Through a growing understanding of the host-specific factors of S. enterica serovars, the development of novel diagnostic methods as well as novel therapies and vaccines can be significantly advanced. As a result, an infection-like in vitro

The outcomes of food-borne diseases are in part severe, especially for children and immunocompromised people. Salmonella and Campylobacter are among the most common pathogens responsible for gastrointestinal diseases in Germany. Despite the comprehensive EU efforts to prevent and control salmonella in poultry flocks and the food industry, a trend of stagnating outbreaks is reported. Zoonotic agents like salmonella can enter the human food chain through livestock, allowing colonies to spread rapidly. There are existing prevention strategies for poultry, but they are not transferable to humans. Consequently, diagnostics and prevention are essential in the food industry. Therefore, a high demand exists for specific, sensitive and reliable detection methods that guarantee point-of-care diagnostics. Through a growing understanding of the host-specific factors of S. enterica serovars, the development of novel diagnostic methods as well as novel therapies and vaccines can be significantly advanced. As a result, an infection-like in vitro model for S. Enteritidis was established and a comprehensive study was conducted to identify new target structures for the pathogen. During a salmonella infection, the first cellular barrier in the host is the epithelial layer. Accordingly, a human cell line (CaCo-2, intestinal epithelium) was selected for the pathogen-host study. The salmonella transcriptome and morphological properties of epithelial cells were studied at different stages of salmonella infection and were compared with well-described virulence factors and findings. Through this infection model, a specific phenotype for intracellular salmonella in epithelial cells could be detected. In addition, it was shown that cultivation in liquid medium already induces an invasion-active state of salmonella. However, co-cultivation with epithelial cells induced additional expression of specific genes to ensure efficient adhesion and transport of the membrane. The latter is characteristic for the intracellular limitation of nutrients and determines the infection-relevant status. Taking these factors into account, a phenotype with clear mechanisms for host adaptation and also potentially pathogenesis was observed. The intracellular bacteria must be separated from the host, which is an essential step for pathogen-determined analyses. With the help of detergent-based lysis of the eukaryotic cell membrane and differential centrifugation, the eukaryotic input was kept to a minimum. Using virulence-adapted Salmonella RNA, experiments were conducted to identify new target structures for S. Enteritidis. With the help of immunological screening, new potential antigens were discovered. For this purpose, bacterial cDNA-based expression libraries were created that enable high-throughput protein screening through a simplified microarray application providing potential binders. Consequently, new undescribed proteins characterised by salmonella specificity or membrane origin could be identified. A comparison of the identified screening proteins with the regulation of the coding genes in the infection-like model was also carried out. It became clear that the frequency of transcripts has an influence on their availability in the cDNA library and consequently also on the expression library. Given an imbalance between the total number of protein-coding genes in S. Enteritidis and possible clones that can be tested during microarray screening, there is a need for protein enrichment in the expression library. The infection-like model showed that not only genes associated with virulence but also genes relevant to stress and metabolism are upregulated. The construction of such specific cDNA libraries enables the recognition of characteristic molecular markers. Furthermore, transcriptome analysis was used to identify specifically up-regulated genes that are relevant for the intracellular survival of S. Enteritidis in human epithelial cells. Three of these genes were investigated in more detail by examining their influence in the infection-like model using corresponding gene knockout strains. For one of these mutants, reduced growth in the late intracellular phase was proven. Further in vitro analyses are necessary for the characterization of the knockout strain in order to verify its use as a potential therapeutic agent. In summary, an in vitro infection model for S. Enteritidis was established, which revealed new target structures of the pathogen. These are interesting for diagnostic or therapeutic applications. The model can also be transferred to other intracellular pathogens and provides reliable identification of potential antigens.

…