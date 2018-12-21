The role of the fatty acid profile and its modulation by cytokines in the systemic inflammation in cancer cachexia
O papel e a modulação do perfil de ácidos graxos por citocinas na inflamação da caquexia associada ao câncer
Die Rolle des Fettsäure-Profils und dessen entzündungsbedingten Veränderungen in der Tumorkachexie
- Systemic inflammation is a hallmark of cancer cachexia. Among tumor-host interactions, the white adipose tissue (WAT) is an important contributor to inflammation as it suffers morphological reorganization and lipolysis, releasing free fatty acids (FA), bioactive lipid mediators (LM) and pro-inflammatory cytokines, which accentuate the activation of pro-inflammatory signaling pathways and the recruitment of immune cells to the tissue. This project aimed to investigate which inflammatory factors are involved in the local adipose tissue inflammation and what is the influence of such factors upon enzymes involved in FA or LM metabolism in healthy individuals (Control), weight stable gastro-intestinal cancer patients (WSC) and cachectic cancer patients (CC). The results demonstrated that the inflammatory signature of systemic inflammation is different from local adipose tissue inflammation. The systemic inflammation of the cachectic cancer patients was characterized by higher levels of circulating saturated fatty acids (SFA),Systemic inflammation is a hallmark of cancer cachexia. Among tumor-host interactions, the white adipose tissue (WAT) is an important contributor to inflammation as it suffers morphological reorganization and lipolysis, releasing free fatty acids (FA), bioactive lipid mediators (LM) and pro-inflammatory cytokines, which accentuate the activation of pro-inflammatory signaling pathways and the recruitment of immune cells to the tissue. This project aimed to investigate which inflammatory factors are involved in the local adipose tissue inflammation and what is the influence of such factors upon enzymes involved in FA or LM metabolism in healthy individuals (Control), weight stable gastro-intestinal cancer patients (WSC) and cachectic cancer patients (CC). The results demonstrated that the inflammatory signature of systemic inflammation is different from local adipose tissue inflammation. The systemic inflammation of the cachectic cancer patients was characterized by higher levels of circulating saturated fatty acids (SFA), tumor-necrosis-factor-α (TNF-α), interleukins IL-6, IL-8 and CRP while levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), especially n3-PUFAs, were lower in CC than in the other groups. In vitro and in adipose tissue explants, pro-inflammatory cytokines and SFAs were shown to increase the chemokines IL-8 and CXCL10 that were found to be augmented in adipose tissue inflammation in CC which was more profound in the visceral adipose tissue (VAT) than in subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT). Systemic inflammation was negatively associated with the expression of PUFA synthesizing enzymes, though gene and protein expression did hardly differ between groups. The effects of inflammatory factors on enzymes in the whole tissue could have been masked by differentiated modulation of the diverse cell types in the same tissue. In vitro experiments showed that the expression of FA-modifying enzymes such as desaturases and elongases in adipocytes and macrophages was regulated into opposing directions by TNF-α, IL-6, LPS or palmitate. The higher plasma concentration of the pro-resolving LM resolvin D1 in CC cannot compensate the overall inflammatory status and the results indicate that inflammatory cytokines interfere with synthesis pathways of pro-resolving LM. In summary, the data revealed a complex inter-tissue and inter-cellular crosstalk mediated by pro-inflammatory cytokines and lipid compounds enhancing inflammation in cancer cachexia by feed-forward mechanisms.…
- Systemische Entzündung ist ein grundlegendes Merkmal der Tumorkachexie. Bei den entzündungstreibenden Wechselwirkungen zwischen Tumor und Wirt spielt das weiße Fettgewebe eine besondere Rolle, da es, bedingt durch morphologische Veränderungen und Lipolyse, freie Fettsäuren, bioaktive Lipidmediatoren (LM) und pro-inflammatorische Cytokine freisetzt. Diese verschiedenen Substanzen verstärken die Aktivierung entzündungsfördernder Signalwege und eine Rekrutierung von Immunzellen in das Gewebe. Das Ziel dieser Arbeit war es daher zu untersuchen, welche Faktoren an der Entwicklung der lokalen Fettgewebsentzündung beteiligt sind und wie diese Faktoren Syntheseenzyme von Fettsäuren und Lipidmediatoren beeinflussen könnten. Dazu wurden Plasma und Fettgewebeproben von gesunden Kontrollpersonen (Control) und normalgewichtigen (WSC) sowie kachektischen Magen-Darm-Krebs-Patienten (CC) untersucht. Die Ergebnisse zeigten, dass sich die inflammatorischen Charakteristiken der systemischen Entzündung von denen der lokalenSystemische Entzündung ist ein grundlegendes Merkmal der Tumorkachexie. Bei den entzündungstreibenden Wechselwirkungen zwischen Tumor und Wirt spielt das weiße Fettgewebe eine besondere Rolle, da es, bedingt durch morphologische Veränderungen und Lipolyse, freie Fettsäuren, bioaktive Lipidmediatoren (LM) und pro-inflammatorische Cytokine freisetzt. Diese verschiedenen Substanzen verstärken die Aktivierung entzündungsfördernder Signalwege und eine Rekrutierung von Immunzellen in das Gewebe. Das Ziel dieser Arbeit war es daher zu untersuchen, welche Faktoren an der Entwicklung der lokalen Fettgewebsentzündung beteiligt sind und wie diese Faktoren Syntheseenzyme von Fettsäuren und Lipidmediatoren beeinflussen könnten. Dazu wurden Plasma und Fettgewebeproben von gesunden Kontrollpersonen (Control) und normalgewichtigen (WSC) sowie kachektischen Magen-Darm-Krebs-Patienten (CC) untersucht. Die Ergebnisse zeigten, dass sich die inflammatorischen Charakteristiken der systemischen Entzündung von denen der lokalen Fettgewebsentzündung unterscheiden. Die systemische Entzündung war gekennzeichnet durch höhere Spiegel gesättigter Fettsäuren (SFA), Tumor-necrosis-factor alpha (TNF-α), Interleukin IL-6, IL-8 und C-reactive protein (CRP) während die Konzentrationen von mehrfachungesättigten Fettsäuren (PUFA) –besonders n3-Fettsäuren- geringer in CC waren als in den anderen Gruppen. In vitro und in ex vivo kultivierten Fettgewebssegmenten konnte gezeigt werden, dass die Inkubation mit pro-inflammatorischen Cytokinen und gesättigten Fettsäuren zu einem Anstieg der Chemokine IL-8 sowie CXCL10 führte. Erhöhte Spiegel dieser Moleküle wurden auch in der Fettgewebsentzündung bei kachektischen Patienten beobachtet, welche im viszeralen Fettgewebe ausgeprägter war als im subkutanen. Systemische Entzündungsmarker waren negativ mit der Expression PUFA-synthetisierender Enzyme assoziiert, obwohl sich Gesamt-mRNA-sowie Proteingehalt kaum zwischen den Studiengruppen unterschieden. Die Effekte von Entzündungsfaktoren auf diese Enzyme im Gesamtgewebe könnten durch eine differenzielle Modulierung in diversen Zelltypen des Gewebes maskiert sein. Denn in in vitro-Experimenten zeigte die Inkubation mit TNF-α, IL-6, LPS oder Palmitat, dass die GeneExpression von Fettsäure-modifizierenden Enzymen wie Desaturasen oder Elongasen in Adipozyten und Makrophagen in entgegengesetzte Richtungen reguliert wird. Die höhere Plasmakonzentration des entzündungslösenden LM Resolvin D1 in CC konnte dem inflammatorischen Zustand nicht entgegenwirken und die Ergebnisse deuten darauf hin, dass inflammatorische Cytokine in die Synthesewege von entzündungslösenden LM eingreifen. Zusammenfassend demonstrieren die Daten das komplexe Zusammenspiel zwischen verschiedenen Geweben und Zelltypen, in dem Cytokine und Lipidverbindungen aus dem Blutkreislauf die Entzündung der Tumorkachexie durch selbst-verstärkende Mechanismen vorantreiben.…
- A inflamação sistêmica é uma das características que marcam o diagnóstico da caquexia associada ao câncer. Entre as interações tumor-hospedeiro, o tecido adiposo branco contribui à inflamação, uma vez que ele sofre uma reorganização morfológica e lipólise, liberando ácidos graxos livres (AGLs), mediadores lipídicos (LMs) e citocinas pró-inflamatórias, que acentuam a ativação de vias de sinalização pró-inflamatória e o recrutamento de células do sistema imunológico para o tecido. O objetivo deste projeto foi investigar quais fatores inflamatórios sistêmicos estão envolvidos na inflamação do tecido adiposo e qual é a influência desses fatores sobre as enzimas envolvidas no metabolismo dos AGs ou LMs em indivíduos saudáveis (Controle), pacientes com câncer gastrointestinal com peso estável (WSC) e pacientes com câncer e caquexia (CC). Os resultados demonstraram que a resposta inflamatória sistêmica é diferente da resposta encontrada no tecido adiposo. A inflamação sistêmica dos pacientes comA inflamação sistêmica é uma das características que marcam o diagnóstico da caquexia associada ao câncer. Entre as interações tumor-hospedeiro, o tecido adiposo branco contribui à inflamação, uma vez que ele sofre uma reorganização morfológica e lipólise, liberando ácidos graxos livres (AGLs), mediadores lipídicos (LMs) e citocinas pró-inflamatórias, que acentuam a ativação de vias de sinalização pró-inflamatória e o recrutamento de células do sistema imunológico para o tecido. O objetivo deste projeto foi investigar quais fatores inflamatórios sistêmicos estão envolvidos na inflamação do tecido adiposo e qual é a influência desses fatores sobre as enzimas envolvidas no metabolismo dos AGs ou LMs em indivíduos saudáveis (Controle), pacientes com câncer gastrointestinal com peso estável (WSC) e pacientes com câncer e caquexia (CC). Os resultados demonstraram que a resposta inflamatória sistêmica é diferente da resposta encontrada no tecido adiposo. A inflamação sistêmica dos pacientes com câncer e caquexia (CC) foi caracterizada por níveis circulantes mais elevados de ácidos graxos saturados (SFAs), tumor-necrosis-factor-α (TNF-α), Interleukin IL-6, IL-8 e proteina C-reativa (PCR), enquanto os níveis de ácidos graxos poliinsaturados (PUFAs), especialmente n3-PUFAs, foram menores em CC que nos demais grupos. In vitro e em explantes de tecido adiposo, citocinas pró-inflamatórias e SFAs aumentaram a expressão das quimiocinas IL-8 e CXCL10. E tambêm observamos um aumento na expressão destas quimiocinas na inflamação do tecido adiposo no CC, que era mais profundo no tecido adiposo visceral (VAT) quando comparado ao tecido adiposo subcutâneo (SAT). A inflamação sistêmica foi negativamente associada com a expressão de enzimas sintetizadoras dos PUFAs, embora a expressão gênica e protéica mostraram somente pequenas diferencias entre os grupos. Os efeitos dos fatores inflamatórios sobre as enzimas no tecido adiposo podem ter sido mascarados pela modulação diferenciada dos diversos tipos celulares constituintes desse tecido. Experimentos in vitro mostraram que a expressão de enzimas que modificam os AGs, tais como as dessaturases e elongases em adipócitos e macrófagos, foram reguladas em direções opostas por TNF-α, IL-6, LPS e palmitato. Mesmo os pacientes CC demonstrando uma maior concentração plasmática da Resolvina D1, que é um mediador lipídico de resolução da inflamação, ainda assim, a inflamação sistêmica é maior nesses pacientes, e os resultados indicam que as citoquinas inflamatórias interferem com as vias de síntese das LMs da resolução. Concluímos que, os dados revelaram um crosstalk inter-tecidual e intercelular complexo mediado por citocinas pró-inflamatórias e compostos lipídicos que aumentam a inflamação na caquexia associada ao câncer por mecanismos autoregulação.…