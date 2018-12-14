Characterization of altered inflorescence architecture in Arabidopsis thaliana BG-5 x Kro-0 hybrid
- A reciprocal cross between two A. thaliana accessions, Kro-0 (Krotzenburg, Germany) and BG-5 (Seattle, USA), displays purple rosette leaves and dwarf bushy phenotype in F1 hybrids when grown at 17 °C and a parental-like phenotype when grown at 21 °C. This F1 temperature-dependent-dwarf-bushy phenotype is characterized by reduced growth of the primary stem together with an increased number of branches. The reduced stem growth was the strongest at the first internode. In addition, we found that a temperature switch from 21 °C to 17 °C induced the phenotype only before the formation of the first internode of the stem. Similarly, the F1 dwarf-bushy phenotype could not be reversed when plants were shifted from 17 °C to 21 °C after the first internode was formed. Metabolic analysis showed that the F1 phenotype was associated with a significant upregulation of anthocyanin(s), kaempferol(s), salicylic acid, jasmonic acid and abscisic acid. As it has been previously shown that the dwarf-bushy phenotype is linked to two loci, one onA reciprocal cross between two A. thaliana accessions, Kro-0 (Krotzenburg, Germany) and BG-5 (Seattle, USA), displays purple rosette leaves and dwarf bushy phenotype in F1 hybrids when grown at 17 °C and a parental-like phenotype when grown at 21 °C. This F1 temperature-dependent-dwarf-bushy phenotype is characterized by reduced growth of the primary stem together with an increased number of branches. The reduced stem growth was the strongest at the first internode. In addition, we found that a temperature switch from 21 °C to 17 °C induced the phenotype only before the formation of the first internode of the stem. Similarly, the F1 dwarf-bushy phenotype could not be reversed when plants were shifted from 17 °C to 21 °C after the first internode was formed. Metabolic analysis showed that the F1 phenotype was associated with a significant upregulation of anthocyanin(s), kaempferol(s), salicylic acid, jasmonic acid and abscisic acid. As it has been previously shown that the dwarf-bushy phenotype is linked to two loci, one on chromosome 2 from Kro-0 and one on chromosome 3 from BG-5, an artificial micro-RNA approach was used to investigate the necessary genes on these intervals. From the results obtained, it was found that two genes, AT2G14120 that encodes for a DYNAMIN RELATED PROTEIN3B and AT2G14100 that encodes a member of the Cytochrome P450 family protein CYP705A13, were necessary for the appearance of the F1 phenotype on chromosome 2. It was also discovered that AT3G61035 that encodes for another cytochrome P450 family protein CYP705A13 and AT3G60840 that encodes for a MICROTUBULE-ASSOCIATED PROTEIN65-4 on chromosome 3 were both necessary for the induction of the F1 phenotype. To prove the causality of these genes, genomic constructs of the Kro-0 candidate genes on chromosome 2 were transferred to BG-5 and genomic constructs of the chromosome 3 candidate genes from BG-5 were transferred to Kro-0. The T1 lines showed that these genes are not sufficient alone to induce the phenotype. In addition to the F1 phenotype, more severe phenotypes were observed in the F2 generations that were grouped into five different phenotypic classes. Whilst seed yield was comparable between F1 hybrids and parental lines, three phenotypic classes in the F2 generation exhibited hybrid breakdown in the form of reproductive failure. This F2 hybrid breakdown was less sensitive to temperature and showed a dose-dependent effect of the loci involved in F1 phenotype. The severest class of hybrid breakdown phenotypes was observed only in the population of backcross with the parent Kro-0, which indicates a stronger contribution of the BG-5 allele when compared to the Kro-0 allele on the hybrid breakdown phenotypes. Overall, the findings of my thesis provide a further understanding of the genetic and metabolic factors underlying altered shoot architecture in hybrid dysfunction.…
- Die reziproke Kreuzung der zwei A. thaliana-Akzessionen Kro-0 aus Krotzenburg (Deutschland) sowie BG-5 aus Seattle (USA) manifestiert sich in einem Zwergbusch-Phänotyp in den F1 Hybriden bei 17 °C. Dagegen zeigen die Nachkommen bei 21 °C einen Phänotyp, der den Eltern ähnelt. Somit handelt es sich bei dieser Kreuzung um einen temperaturabhängigen Phänotyp. Dieser ist gekennzeichnet durch einen gestörten Wuchs des Primärstammes sowie einer vermehrten Anzahl an gebildeten Seitenzweigen. Das gestörte Wachstum des Hauptsprosses ist am gravierendsten rund um das 1. Internodium der Pflanzen. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass durch einen Temperaturwechsel von 21 °C auf 17 °C der Phänotyp nur induziert werden kann vor der Bildung des 1. Internodiums. Im Gegenzug dazu ist ebenfalls die Rettung des parentalen Phänotyps nur möglich vor der Bildung des 1. Internodiums am Hauptspross. Des Weiteren zeigten metabolische und hormonelle Analysen der F1 Hybriden eine signifikante Erhöhung von Anthozyanen, Kaempferol, Salizylsäure,Die reziproke Kreuzung der zwei A. thaliana-Akzessionen Kro-0 aus Krotzenburg (Deutschland) sowie BG-5 aus Seattle (USA) manifestiert sich in einem Zwergbusch-Phänotyp in den F1 Hybriden bei 17 °C. Dagegen zeigen die Nachkommen bei 21 °C einen Phänotyp, der den Eltern ähnelt. Somit handelt es sich bei dieser Kreuzung um einen temperaturabhängigen Phänotyp. Dieser ist gekennzeichnet durch einen gestörten Wuchs des Primärstammes sowie einer vermehrten Anzahl an gebildeten Seitenzweigen. Das gestörte Wachstum des Hauptsprosses ist am gravierendsten rund um das 1. Internodium der Pflanzen. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass durch einen Temperaturwechsel von 21 °C auf 17 °C der Phänotyp nur induziert werden kann vor der Bildung des 1. Internodiums. Im Gegenzug dazu ist ebenfalls die Rettung des parentalen Phänotyps nur möglich vor der Bildung des 1. Internodiums am Hauptspross. Des Weiteren zeigten metabolische und hormonelle Analysen der F1 Hybriden eine signifikante Erhöhung von Anthozyanen, Kaempferol, Salizylsäure, Jasmonsäure sowie Abscisinsäure. In Vorarbeiten wurde der Phänotyp bereits mit zwei verschiedenen Loci verknüpft, einer befindet sich auf Chromosom 2 der Elternlinie Kro-0, der andere auf Chromosom 3 von BG-5. Mittels eines micro-RNA Versuches konnte ich zeigen, dass die zwei Gene AT2G14120 DYNAMIN RELATED PROTEIN3B und CYP705A13, welches zur Familie des Zytochrom P450 gehört, auf dem Chromosom 2 von Kro-0 involviert sind. Auf Chromosom 3 von BG-5 gehören die Gene CYP76C8P (AT3G61035) sowie MICROTUBULE-ASSOCIATED65-4 (AT3G60840) zu den verantwortlichen Genen. Es wurden genomische Konstrukte der Kro-0-Kandidatengene auf BG-5 übertragen sowie ebenfalls genomische Konstrukte der Chr3-Kandidatengene auf Kro-0 übertragen. Die T1-Linien bewiesen keines dieser Gene als allein ausreichend. Zusätzlich zu dem F1-Phänotyp wurden in den F2-Generationen, die in fünf verschiedene phänotypische Klassen eingeteilt waren, schwerwiegendere Phänotypen beobachtet. Während die Samenausbeute zwischen F1-Hybriden und Elternlinien vergleichbar war, zeigten drei phänotypische Klassen in der F2-Generationen einen Hybridabbau in Form von Fortpflanzungsversagen. Dieser F2-Hybridabbau war weniger temperaturempfindlich und zeigte einen dosisabhängigen Effekt, basierend auf der genetischen Architektur der am F1-Phänotyp beteiligten Loci. Die schwerste Klasse von hybriden Abbauphänotypen wurde nur in der Population von Rückkreuzungen mit dem Elternteil Kro-0 beobachtet, was einen stärkeren Beitrag des BG-5-Allels im Vergleich zu dem Kro-0-Allel auf den hybriden Abbauphänotypen anzeigt. Insgesamt liefern die Ergebnisse meiner Dissertation ein weiteres Verständnis der genetischen und metabolischen Faktoren, die der veränderten Sprossarchitektur bei hybrider Dysfunktion zugrunde liegen.…
|Author:
|Dema AlhajturkiORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420934
|Referee:
|Roosa LaitinenORCiD, Michael LenhardORCiDGND, Joost Keurentjees
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/12/14
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/11/23
|Release Date:
|2018/12/14
|Tag:
|Hybridzerfall; hybride Inkompatibilität; veränderte Triebverzweigung
altered shoot branching; hybrid breakdown; hybrid incompatibility
|Pagenumber:
|109
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Nicht referiert
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International