Gesundheitsmonitoring im Langstreckenmotorsport

Professional long distance race car drivers (GT- Sportscars) are highly challenged regarding physical load during racing without any lost of performance. It is needed that those athletes are able to react in time in addiction to high speed and other race car drivers on the track. Studies about common injuries or overuse are rare and not longitudinal analysed. Based on known sports specific injuries or overuse, necessary prevention strategies or therapy concept are helpful for an evident Return to Sport. This study is based on prospective longitudinal Analyses of common injuries and overuse in professional race car drivers with differentiation to prevention and therapeutic concepts. Additionally, based on physical capacity (endurance, strength, sensorymotor- control) a needed training recommendation is derived. Overall 37 male professional longdistance race car drivers were analysed over 15 years (2003-2017). Therefore 353 preparticipation examinations (PPE) and physical fitness tests were included. The number of Athletes ranged between 6-19 per year with a support from 1 to 15 years. Additionally to the PPE and physical fitness tests the needed medical care at the track during race were analysed for the years 2015 and 2016. Summarized, longdistance race car drivers are showing low Prevalence’s of injuries or overuse. Frequent complaints are infections of the upper respiratory tract, allergies and tendinopathy of the lower limb together with chronic unspecific low back pain. The therapeutic derivation on track was for the most part drug-treated. A useful consequence for the reduction of the common orthopedic and internistic complaints are preventive methods like aerobic endurance training, sleep hygiene, (eccentric) strength training and balance training. The physical capacite is stable over the years. The endurance capacity shows in dependence to the sports specific a good capacity. The strength and sensorymotor control capacity shows sports specific differences. A sports medical and preventive/ therapeutic concept in longdistance motorsports has to include regular PPE with focus on orthopedic and internistic examinations. Additionally a regularly measurement of the physical capacity (endurance, strength and sensorymotor control) is needed for evident and individual recommendations for training and prevention. Regarding the high all year intercontinental travelling and the season over the whole year a 1-2 times organized fitness camp could compliment a sports medical concept as well as medical care on the track.

