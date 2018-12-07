Augmented liver inflammation in a microsomal prostaglandin E synthase 1 (mPGES-1)-deficient diet-induced mouse NASH model
- In a subset of patients, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is complicated by cell death and inflammation resulting in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which may progress to fibrosis and subsequent organ failure. Apart from cytokines, prostaglandins, in particular prostaglandin E-2 (PGE(2)), play a pivotal role during inflammatory processes. Expression of the key enzymes of PGE(2) synthesis, cyclooxygenase 2 and microsomal PGE synthase 1 (mPGES-1), was increased in human NASH livers in comparison to controls and correlated with the NASH activity score. Both enzymes were also induced in NASH-diet-fed wild-type mice, resulting in an increase in hepatic PGE(2) concentration that was completely abrogated in mPGES-1-deficient mice. PGE(2) is known to inhibit TNF-alpha synthesis in macrophages. A strong infiltration of monocyte-derived macrophages was observed in NASH-diet-fed mice, which was accompanied with an increase in hepatic TNF-alpha expression. Due to the impaired PGE(2) production, TNF-alpha expression increased muchIn a subset of patients, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is complicated by cell death and inflammation resulting in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which may progress to fibrosis and subsequent organ failure. Apart from cytokines, prostaglandins, in particular prostaglandin E-2 (PGE(2)), play a pivotal role during inflammatory processes. Expression of the key enzymes of PGE(2) synthesis, cyclooxygenase 2 and microsomal PGE synthase 1 (mPGES-1), was increased in human NASH livers in comparison to controls and correlated with the NASH activity score. Both enzymes were also induced in NASH-diet-fed wild-type mice, resulting in an increase in hepatic PGE(2) concentration that was completely abrogated in mPGES-1-deficient mice. PGE(2) is known to inhibit TNF-alpha synthesis in macrophages. A strong infiltration of monocyte-derived macrophages was observed in NASH-diet-fed mice, which was accompanied with an increase in hepatic TNF-alpha expression. Due to the impaired PGE(2) production, TNF-alpha expression increased much more in livers of mPGES-1-deficient mice or in the peritoneal macrophages of these mice. The increased levels of TNF-alpha resulted in an enhanced IL-1 beta production, primarily in hepatocytes, and augmented hepatocyte apoptosis. In conclusion, attenuation of PGE(2) production by mPGES-1 ablation enhanced the TNF-alpha-triggered inflammatory response and hepatocyte apoptosis in diet-induced NASH.…
|Author:
|Janin HenkelORCiDGND, Charles Dominic Coleman, Anne SchraplauGND, Korinna Jöhrens, Thomas Siegfried Weiss, Wenke Jonas, Annette Schürmann, Gerhard Paul PüschelGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420879
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (483)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/12/07
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/12/07
|Tag:
|E-2; accumulation; disease; expression; insulin-resistance; kupffer cells; mice lacking; nonalcoholic steatohepatthis; rat hepatocytes; suppress VLDL secretion
|Issue:
|483
|Pagenumber:
|11
|Source:
|Scientific Reports (2018) 8, Art. 16127 DOI 10.1038/s41598-018-34633-y
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle