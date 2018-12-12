Atmosphere in the home stadium of Hertha BSC (German Bundesliga)
Atmosphère au stade de Hertha BSC (Bundesliga allemande)
El ambiente en el estadio de Hertha BSC (Bundesliga alemana)
- German football stadiums are well known for their atmosphere. It is often described as ‘electrifying,’ or ‘cracking.’ This article focuses on this atmosphere. Using a phenomenological approach, it explores how this emotionality can be understood and how geography matters while attending a match. Atmosphere in this context is conceptualized based on work by as a mood-charged space, neither object- nor subject-centered, but rather a medium of perception which cannot not exist. Based on qualitative research done in the home stadium of Hertha BSC in the German Bundesliga, this article shows that the bodily sensations experienced by spectators during a visit to the stadium are synchronized with events on the pitch and with the more or less imposing scenery. The analysis of in situ diaries reveals that spectators experience a comprehensive sense of collectivity. The study presents evidence that the occurrence of these bodily sensations is strongly connected with different aspects of spatiality. This includes sensations ofGerman football stadiums are well known for their atmosphere. It is often described as ‘electrifying,’ or ‘cracking.’ This article focuses on this atmosphere. Using a phenomenological approach, it explores how this emotionality can be understood and how geography matters while attending a match. Atmosphere in this context is conceptualized based on work by as a mood-charged space, neither object- nor subject-centered, but rather a medium of perception which cannot not exist. Based on qualitative research done in the home stadium of Hertha BSC in the German Bundesliga, this article shows that the bodily sensations experienced by spectators during a visit to the stadium are synchronized with events on the pitch and with the more or less imposing scenery. The analysis of in situ diaries reveals that spectators experience a comprehensive sense of collectivity. The study presents evidence that the occurrence of these bodily sensations is strongly connected with different aspects of spatiality. This includes sensations of constriction and expansion within the body, an awareness of one’s location within the stadium, the influence of the immediate surroundings and cognitive here/there and inside/outside distinctions.…
- Les stades de foot allemands sont bien connus pour leur atmosphère. Elle est souvent décrite comme « électrique » ou « géniale ». Cet article se concentre sur cette atmosphère. Utilisant une approche phénoménologique, il explore comment cette affectivité peut être comprise et comment la géographie a son importance quand on est à un match. L’atmosphère dans ce contexte est conceptualisée à partir des travaux de Gemot Böhme, comme un espace chargé d’atmosphère, ni centré sur le sujet, ni centré sur l’objet, mais plutôt comme un moyen de perception qui ne peut pas exister. A partir de recherche qualitative faite sur le stade de Hertha BSC de la Bundesliga allemande, cet article montre que les sensations corporelles ressenties par les spectateurs pendant une visite au stade sont synchronisées avec les événements sur le terrain et avec le paysage plus ou moins imposant. L’analyse de journaux intimes sur place révèle que les spectateurs font l’expérience d’une notion totale de collectivité.Les stades de foot allemands sont bien connus pour leur atmosphère. Elle est souvent décrite comme « électrique » ou « géniale ». Cet article se concentre sur cette atmosphère. Utilisant une approche phénoménologique, il explore comment cette affectivité peut être comprise et comment la géographie a son importance quand on est à un match. L’atmosphère dans ce contexte est conceptualisée à partir des travaux de Gemot Böhme, comme un espace chargé d’atmosphère, ni centré sur le sujet, ni centré sur l’objet, mais plutôt comme un moyen de perception qui ne peut pas exister. A partir de recherche qualitative faite sur le stade de Hertha BSC de la Bundesliga allemande, cet article montre que les sensations corporelles ressenties par les spectateurs pendant une visite au stade sont synchronisées avec les événements sur le terrain et avec le paysage plus ou moins imposant. L’analyse de journaux intimes sur place révèle que les spectateurs font l’expérience d’une notion totale de collectivité. L’étude présente la preuve que la présence de ces sensations corporelles est fortement liée aux différents aspects de la spatialité. Cela inclut les sensations de compression et d’expansion dans le corps, une conscience de sa position dans le stade, l’influence de l’entourage immédiat et les distinctions cognitives de l’ici/là-bas et de l’intérieur/extérieur.…
- Los estadios de fútbol alemanes son bien conocidos por su ambiente. A menudo se lo describe como ‘electrizante’ o ‘estupendo’. Este artículo se centra en este ambiente. Usando un enfoque fenomenológico, explora cómo se puede entender esta emotividad y la importancia de la geografía mientras se asiste a un partido. El ambiente en este contexto se conceptualiza a partir del trabajo de Gernot Böhme como un espacio cargado de emociones, no centrado en objetos ni en sujetos, sino en un medio de percepción que no puede no existir. Basado en investigaciones cualitativas realizadas en el estadio de Hertha BSC durante la Bundesliga alemana, este artículo muestra que las sensaciones corporales experimentadas por los espectadores durante una visita al estadio se sincronizan con los eventos en la cancha y con el escenario más o menos imponente. El análisis de experiencias in situ revela que los espectadores experimentan un sentido integral de colectividad. El estudio presenta evidencia de que la ocurrencia de estas sensacionesLos estadios de fútbol alemanes son bien conocidos por su ambiente. A menudo se lo describe como ‘electrizante’ o ‘estupendo’. Este artículo se centra en este ambiente. Usando un enfoque fenomenológico, explora cómo se puede entender esta emotividad y la importancia de la geografía mientras se asiste a un partido. El ambiente en este contexto se conceptualiza a partir del trabajo de Gernot Böhme como un espacio cargado de emociones, no centrado en objetos ni en sujetos, sino en un medio de percepción que no puede no existir. Basado en investigaciones cualitativas realizadas en el estadio de Hertha BSC durante la Bundesliga alemana, este artículo muestra que las sensaciones corporales experimentadas por los espectadores durante una visita al estadio se sincronizan con los eventos en la cancha y con el escenario más o menos imponente. El análisis de experiencias in situ revela que los espectadores experimentan un sentido integral de colectividad. El estudio presenta evidencia de que la ocurrencia de estas sensaciones corporales está fuertemente relacionada con diferentes aspectos de la espacialidad. Esto incluye sensaciones de constricción y expansión dentro del cuerpo, una conciencia de su ubicación dentro del estadio, la influencia del entorno inmediato y las distinciones cognitivas aquí/allá y dentro/fuera.…
|Author:
|Jan Lorenz WilhelmGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420639
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|melodies of moods, collective bodies, and the relevance of space
|Subtitle (French):
|mélodies d’atmosphères, corps collectifs et pertinence de l’espace
|Subtitle (Spanish):
|melodías de estados de ánimo, cuerpos colectivos y la relevancia del espacio
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (486)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/12/12
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/12/12
|Tag:
|affect; atmosphere; corporeality; emotion; football; phenomenology; stadium
|Issue:
|486
|Pagenumber:
|21
|Source:
|Social & Cultural Geography (2018) DOI: 10.1080/14649365.2018.1514646
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 910 Geografie, Reisen
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International