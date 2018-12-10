Stuck in the past?

Schließen

  • After the Civil War the Spanish army functioned as a guardian of domestic order, but suffered from antiquated material and little financial means. These factors have been described as fundamental reasons for the army’s low potential wartime capability. This article draws on British and German sources to demonstrate how Spanish military culture prevented an augmented effectiveness and organisational change. Claiming that the army merely lacked funding and modern equipment, falls considerably short in grasping the complexities of military effectiveness and organisational cultures, and might prove fatal for current attempts to develop foreign armed forces in conflict or post-conflict zones.

Author:Bastian Matteo Scianna
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420615
ISSN:1866-8380
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe
Subtitle (English):British views on the Spanish army’s effectiveness and military culture, 1946–1983
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (153)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/12/10
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/12/10
Tag:Franco; Spain; military culture; military effectiveness; organisational change
Issue:153
Pagenumber:17
Source:War & Society (2018) DOI: 10.1080/07292473.2019.1524347
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

