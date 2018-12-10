Stuck in the past?
- After the Civil War the Spanish army functioned as a guardian of domestic order, but suffered from antiquated material and little financial means. These factors have been described as fundamental reasons for the army’s low potential wartime capability. This article draws on British and German sources to demonstrate how Spanish military culture prevented an augmented effectiveness and organisational change. Claiming that the army merely lacked funding and modern equipment, falls considerably short in grasping the complexities of military effectiveness and organisational cultures, and might prove fatal for current attempts to develop foreign armed forces in conflict or post-conflict zones.
|Bastian Matteo Scianna
|British views on the Spanish army’s effectiveness and military culture, 1946–1983
|Franco; Spain; military culture; military effectiveness; organisational change
